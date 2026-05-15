Four people have been jailed for their roles in a drugs gang at the centre of an acid attack which killed a dealer in Devon after he ran up £120,000 in debts.

At Winchester Crown Court, his former partner, Paris Wilson, 35, of Plymouth, was convicted of his manslaughter along with Ramarnee Bakas-Sithole, 23, of London.

The father-of-two died in hospital on May 3, but before his death, he was able to tell police he believed his drugs “boss” had ordered the fatal attack, jurors were told.

Danny Cahalane, from Plymouth, was taken to hospital following the attack at an address in Lipson Road on February 21 2025.

The jail term for the student of contemporary music included the sentence for an offence of the possession of cocaine worth £1,760 with intent to supply.

Jean Mukuna, 24, from Camden, London, has now been jailed for 52 months for being the driver in an attempted kidnap attempt of Mr Cahalane on January 19 2025, aimed at recouping his drug debts a month before the fatal attack.

Abdulrasheed Adedoja, 23, of Neasden, London, and Israel Augustus, 26, of Tottenham, London, were found guilty of murdering Mr Cahalane.

His brother, Arrone Mukuna, 25, also from Camden, was sentenced to 16 months for his role as “back-up” in the attempted kidnap.

Sentencing them, the judge, Ms Justice Norton, told them: “This was an offence that required a high degree of planning, it required coordination to ensure everyone was in the right place at the right time.”

Isanah Sungum, 22, of Edmonton, London, was jailed for 26 months for being part of the organised crime gang involved in the supply of drugs by supplying a stolen car to the group and arranging transport.

And Jude Hill, 43, of Plymouth, who is the sister-in-law of Mr Cahalane, was sentenced to 32 months in prison after pleading guilty to the supply of cannabis.

The judge said that Hill denied being part of the organised crime gang but said she had “multiple close contacts” with it.

The judge added that she had a “management role” in supplying cannabis to the UK from Thailand where she lived part of the time.

Ms Justice Norton told her: “The volumes you were concerned in supplying were considerably more than street-dealing quantities.”

Jo Martin KC, prosecuting, told the trial that Mr Cahalane, 38, was targeted because he owed his “boss” in the region of £120,000.

She said this dealer was a man called Ryan Kennedy – with the nickname of Frost – who operated between Thailand, Spain and Dubai and was currently believed to be in Dubai.

The prosecutor said Mr Kennedy became “incensed” at Mr Cahalane’s “stalling” and failure to repay the money and first of all organised the attempted kidnap attempt on January 19 2025, and then the fatal attack.

Ms Martin said Mr Cahalane had been able to speak to police from his hospital bed before he died from his injuries and told them he had built up the debts after one of his junior drug dealers had run off without paying him.

He also said he had lost more of the money through gambling.

Speaking after his death, Mr Cahalane’s family said in a tribute: “Danny was an outstanding father and son.”