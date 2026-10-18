Prime Minister Mark Carney described the incident as "one of the worst tragedies for the forces on Canadian soil in peacetime"

By Georgia Rowe

At least four people have been killed and dozens injured after a major fire swept through a Canadian military base in Alberta on Saturday.

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The blaze broke out at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright on Saturday afternoon and spread rapidly beyond a training area in high winds. Prime Minister Mark Carney described the incident as "one of the worst tragedies for the forces on Canadian soil in peacetime". During a press conference on Sunday morning, Mr Carney said crews from the Canadian Armed Forces, local fire department and Alberta emergency and medical services were deployed to the scene. The prime minister added the fire had been triggered by a “serious incident”, with armed forces and local authorities still working to establish exactly how the blaze began. Mr Carney said: "The nation is in mourning for those brave members of the armed forces who we have lost [...] Our hearts go with the wounded. Read more: Man and woman charged with assault and criminal damage following fatal house fire Read more: Indonesia engulfed by orange smog as fires send emissions soaring

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney posted on X that "a serious incident creating a major fire" had occurred at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright military base in western Alberta province. Picture: DAPHNE LEMELIN/Getty

"We stand in solidarity with all those affected by this tragedy. Canadians come together in crisis. That is the best of our country," the prime minister added. Mr Carney said those affected "came from bases right across this country", including reservists and soldiers from Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry. The prime minister thanked military and civilian crews who fought the fire throughout the night in "some of the worst conditions imaginable". Canadian Defence Minister David McGuinty said earlier the fire, which started at around 4pm local time, was still burning into Saturday evening and described the situation as “tragic”. He said: “I cannot recall an incident like this in recent memory.” Referencing the number of fatalities, senior correspondent for Global News Canada Jeff Semple, said: "I think that number is expected to climb in the hours ahead, given what we've heard from military sources and just the scale of this disaster." Asked if there was any suggestion of foul play, Mr Semple, speaking from Wainwright, said there was "no indication of foul play or any sort of terrorist activity at this juncture". He added: "This would appear to be a terrible accident. I've heard from my military sources that this was a live training exercise that was happening on the base and that one of the munitions then sparked a fire. "A grass fire, according to military sources."

Defence Minister David McGuinty announced fatalities connected to the fire at the base in Alberta. Picture: ZUMA Press Inc/Alamy

Reports from the area said around 12 ambulances, alongside emergency vehicles and aircraft, were sent to Wainwright Health Centre. Emergency department doctor Warren Thirsk said the influx of casualties had overwhelmed the local hospital. “It is more patients than any of us want to count right now,” he said. “It’s a disaster. It’s a one in every 15 to 25-year disaster.” A “code orange” disaster alert was issued to enable swift evacuations around the base. The fire has since been described as “held”, meaning it is no longer spreading, but remains under close observation.

A serious incident creating a major fire has occurred at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta.



Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected.



We are working closely with the Government of Alberta and local authorities. Premier Smith and I are in close contact as are our… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) October 18, 2026

CFB Wainwright is one of Canada’s main live-fire military training bases, with around 690 military personnel and 300 civilian workers typically based there. Mr Carney continued: "We will be there for their families for as long as they need. We will care for the injured through every step of their recovery. "We will stand by the women and men of our armed forces as they bear the weight of their loss. "They will not carry it alone, because in Canada we take care of each other." Provinces outside of Alberta raced to support emergency efforts. Saskatchewan emergency services were deployed to aid in stopping the fire.

A soldier operates an automatic weapon at CFB Wainwright in 2016. Picture: AB Forces News Collection/Alamy