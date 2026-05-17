At least four people have been killed in a major Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions, including Moscow, which faced its largest assault in more than a year.

Three people died in the Moscow region and one in the Belgorod region, authorities said on Sunday.

Moscow regional Governor Andrei Vorobyov said a woman was killed when a home was hit in Khimki, north of the capital, adding that rescuers were searching the debris for another person.

Two men were killed in the village of Pogorelki in the Mytishchi district. Several residential high-rises and infrastructure facilities were damaged, he said.

Read More: Zelenskyy accuses Russia of planning to strike President's Office building and state residence Read More: Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda declared an 'emergency of international concern'