At least four people have been killed and 20 others injured after a shooting at a school in southern Turkey, the local governor has said.

The attack happened at Ayser Calık Secondary School in the Kahramanmaraş area, according to local media.

Four of the injured are said to be undergoing surgery.

Kahramanmaraş Governor Mükerrem Ünlüer reportedly told reporters at the scene that one of those killed was a teacher at the school and that the gunman took his own life after the incident, according to CNN.

It comes just one day after 16 people were injured when a former student opened fire at another school in the south of the country before taking his own life.

There has been no official confirmation of the identities of those killed or further details about the attacker.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...