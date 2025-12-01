Ukraine's air force said Russia had fired 89 strike and decoy drones overnight

Emergency services personnel work following a Russian missiles attack in Dnipro. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A Russian missile strike has killed four people and wounded 40 others in the eastern city of Dnipro, according to the head of the regional administration Vladyslav Haivanenko.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The strike hit the city centre, damaging four residential high rises, an educational building and the storage facility of a humanitarian organisation, said Dnipro's mayor, Borys Filatov. Ukraine's air force said Russia had fired 89 strike and decoy drones overnight on Sunday before the attack on Dnipro, of which 63 drones were shot down or jammed. Overall in November, Russia fired 100 missiles and 9,588 reconnaissance and strike drones into Ukraine, according to the air force. Read more: Queen hopes 'devastating and brutal' war in Ukraine can be resolved by standing up 'to tyranny' Read more: Russian strikes hit Kyiv as Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for peace talks

Emergency services personnel evacuate a local citizen wounded after a Russian missiles attack. Picture: Alamy

Damaged cars and debris after a Russian missiles attack in Dnipro. Picture: Alamy

On Monday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met French leader Emmanuel Macron in Paris as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity aimed at brokering the terms for a potential ceasefire. Mr Zelenskyy's visit followed a meeting between Ukrainian and US officials in Florida on Sunday, which secretary of state Marco Rubio described as productive. The two sides have worked to make revisions to a proposed US-authored plan that was developed in negotiations between Washington and Moscow but criticised as too weighted towards Russian demands. Ukraine's European allies welcomed the US peace efforts but pushed back on key tenets of the plan. Before his meeting with Mr Zelenskyy on Monday, Mr Macron's office said the two leaders would discuss conditions for a "fair and lasting peace".

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrive to give a joint press conference. Picture: Alamy

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Alamy