Four killed in Russian strike on Dnipro as diplomatic peace efforts continue
Ukraine's air force said Russia had fired 89 strike and decoy drones overnight
A Russian missile strike has killed four people and wounded 40 others in the eastern city of Dnipro, according to the head of the regional administration Vladyslav Haivanenko.
Listen to this article
The strike hit the city centre, damaging four residential high rises, an educational building and the storage facility of a humanitarian organisation, said Dnipro's mayor, Borys Filatov.
Ukraine's air force said Russia had fired 89 strike and decoy drones overnight on Sunday before the attack on Dnipro, of which 63 drones were shot down or jammed.
Overall in November, Russia fired 100 missiles and 9,588 reconnaissance and strike drones into Ukraine, according to the air force.
Read more: Queen hopes 'devastating and brutal' war in Ukraine can be resolved by standing up 'to tyranny'
Read more: Russian strikes hit Kyiv as Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for peace talks
On Monday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met French leader Emmanuel Macron in Paris as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity aimed at brokering the terms for a potential ceasefire.
Mr Zelenskyy's visit followed a meeting between Ukrainian and US officials in Florida on Sunday, which secretary of state Marco Rubio described as productive.
The two sides have worked to make revisions to a proposed US-authored plan that was developed in negotiations between Washington and Moscow but criticised as too weighted towards Russian demands.
Ukraine's European allies welcomed the US peace efforts but pushed back on key tenets of the plan.
Before his meeting with Mr Zelenskyy on Monday, Mr Macron's office said the two leaders would discuss conditions for a "fair and lasting peace".
Later, the French president's office said he and Mr Zelenskyy held talks with other European partners including leaders from the UK, Germany, Poland, Italy, Norway, Finland, Denmark and the Netherlands.
Also included in the talks were European Union officials Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen and Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte.
Mr Macron and Mr Zelenskyy also had phone calls with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Mr Macron's office said.