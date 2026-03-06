Four men have been arrested on suspicion of aiding Iran’s intelligence service by spying on Jewish people in London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The men were arrested this morning accused of assisting a foreign intelligence service.

Counter-terror police said the men, one Iranian and three with dual British/Iranian nationalities were arrested shortly after midnight at addresses in Barnet and Watford.

Scotland Yard said the arrests relate to suspected surveillance of locations and individuals linked to the Jewish community in London.

A 40-year-old man and a 55 year-old were arrested at properties in Barnet, police are still conducting searches at the address.

A man, 52, was arrested in Watford. Police are searching the property and another address in Wembley.

Another man, 22, was arrested in Harrow. Six other men were arrested at the property in Harrow on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All of the men are currently in custody.

Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: “Today’s arrests are part of a long-running investigation and part of our ongoing work to disrupt malign activity where we suspect it.

“We understand the public may be concerned, in particular the Jewish community, and as always, I would ask them to remain vigilant and if they see or hear anything that concerns them, then to contact us.”