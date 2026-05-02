Four people including a pensioner have been injured in a London shooting which has left one man fighting for his life.

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Their injuries have been described as not life‑threatening or life‑changing.

The Met Police has confirmed that one man, 25, is in a life-threatening condition in hospital. Three others, aged 21, 47 and 70, were also taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Coldharbour Lane in Brixton at around 1am on Saturday morning after reports of a firearm discharge.

No arrests have been made, but officers are continuing to investigate. Locals in the area have also been told to expect increased police patrols in the area.

The London Ambulance Service said: "We treated four patients at the scene. We took two of them to a major trauma centre and the other two patients to a local hospital."

Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo, who is leading the investigation, is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

He told LBC: "We understand how concerning this incident will be for the local community and want to reassure residents that officers are working at pace to identify those responsible.

"This was an act of indiscriminate violence, and we will work relentlessly to bring the suspects to justice.

"It is vital that anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information that could assist the investigation, comes forward.

"Local residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days. If you have any concerns, please speak to officers."