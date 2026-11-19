Philip Young drugged his wife and invited other men online to have sex with her.

By Ella Bennett

Four men have been found guilty of sexual offences against a woman who was drugged and advertised for sex by her husband.

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Philip Young previously pleaded guilty to multiple charges of abuse against his former spouse, Joanne Young, who has waived her right to anonymity. Now, four men who Young recruited to abuse his wife at their Swindon home have been convicted at Winchester Crown Court. Norman Macksoni, 48, of Sharnbrook, Bedfordshire, has been found guilty of one charge of rape. Richard Wilkins, 62, of Toothill, Swindon, has been found guilty of one count of rape and one of assault by penetration. Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, of Swindon, has been convicted of sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching and Mohammed Hassan, 38, of Swindon, has been found guilty of one count of sexual touching. Read more: Google 'investigating' Russell Brand's YouTube 'jail message' video - but post remains online Read more: Mother's desperate plea for help after autistic son detained in Cambodian jail while on his travels

Joanne Young waived her right to anonymity. Picture: Allie Crewe Photography

Young pleaded guilty to a total 56 charges made up of 14 counts of voyeurism, 11 of rape, 11 of administering a substance with intent, seven of assault by penetration, four of sexual assault and one of publishing obscene articles in relation to his wife. The other charges are three charges of making indecent images of children, one of possessing prohibited images of children in July 2024 and four counts of possessing an extreme pornographic image between January 2019 and January 2024. A sixth defendant, Dean Hamilton, 47, of Street, Somerset, has admitted one charge of assault by penetration, two of sexual assault and one of rape.

Philip Young pleaded guilty to multiple charges of abuse . Picture: CPS

During a 13-year period, Young, who served as a Conservative Swindon borough councillor between 2007 and 2010, drugged and raped his wife and invited other men on websites and apps such as Craigslist, Grindr and Fab Swingers using the username London Monkey to have sex with her without her knowledge. Police discovered that Young had taken 480 intimate images and videos of his wife on 200 occasions and posted images online on at least 500 occasions – with the vast majority of these taken at the family home. The men who sexually abused Mrs Young claimed they were duped by her husband when they answered his online adverts for men to have sex with his wife. The prosecution stated that the four men, who were all strangers to each other, failed to seek consent from Mrs Young before they engaged in sexual activity with her while she was blindfolded and tied up in the bed of her home in Swindon, Wiltshire.

Connor Sanderson Doyle. Picture: PA

Connor Sanderson-Doyle Connor Sanderson-Doyle, of Swindon, was found guilty of sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching in June 2016. The trial heard that as Sanderson-Doyle, who was wearing a balaclava, was touching Mrs Young, she started asking for it to stop, saying “No, let me go”. Giving evidence, the 32-year-old said that he had believed Mrs Young was consenting because “she just seemed relaxed, I couldn’t see her eye or nothing like that, she was moving, she just seemed on the bed, bound, she seemed compus, she didn’t seem distressed at all”. But he said he stopped when he started to get a “vibe she wasn’t enjoying it or was not comfortable”, and got dressed and left. Sanderson-Doyle, who is now married and cares for his wife who has cystic fibrosis, said he had been “just a young guy trying out new things”, regretted his involvement and added: “I couldn’t imagine in my wildest dreams that someone would do something so horrible to their wife.” He said: “Mr Young was using pawns in his sick little game, he was doing it to his wife for 14 years, he did it to me. “If I didn’t care how Mrs Young was feeling I wouldn’t have stopped, I wouldn’t have apologised when I accidentally hurt her.” The defendant, who had a caution for criminal damage, said that he had trained in quality assurance (QA) but had lost his career working on MoD nuclear defence projects having had his security clearance removed after the allegations were made against him.

Richard Wilkins. Picture: PA

Richard Wilkins Richard Wilkins, of Toothill, Swindon, was found guilty of one count of rape and one of assault by penetration in July 2016. The 62-year-old, who has worked as a taxi driver and a lorry driver, told the court that he believed Young’s lies that his wife would be pretending to be asleep as part of a “role-playing scenario” and believed she had been consenting because she stopped snoring and was making sounds of “moaning or groaning of enjoyment”. Wilkins, who drove Red Cross trucks to Romania in the late 1980s and was locked down in the Philippines during the Covid-19 pandemic, added that he did not know that she was not consenting and said: “I didn’t and if I did or had any inkling of it I would have contacted police myself. I believed she was consenting.” The court heard that Wilkins has one caution for criminal damage of a mobile phone on Christmas Day 2013.

Norman Macksoni. Picture: PA

Norman Macksoni Norman Macksoni, of Sharnbrook, Bedfordshire, was on trial for one count of rape in February 2017. He answered an advert from Young on Fab Swingers under his username Dark Stranger, to have sex with his blindfolded wife. The 48-year-old said he had “no reason not to believe” Mrs Young was consenting when she was blindfolded in her bed and said she was “participating” and had a “conversation” with Young. The court heard that the father-of-one had performed in a “relatively successful” band but after being convicted for possessing cocaine with intent to supply he trained in waste management before he gained a new job with a large company and relocated to Bedfordshire.

Mohammed Hassan. Picture: PA