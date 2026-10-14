Four in five jobs created over the past decade have been taken by foreigners, according to a think-tank.

According to the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), of the 3.7million new roles recorded under the PAYE system since 2014, just 734,000 were taken by UK nationals.

During that period, 408,000 jobs went to EU citizens and 2.5 million went to migrants from the rest of the world.

The think-tank said that UK taxpayers have been forced to absorb the cost of millions of Brits being left on benefits.

The number of migrant workers soared by 2.1million from 2020, while the number of people receiving out-of-work benefits across the UK rose by 2.3million.

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The bill for working-age people on benefits is set to reach £136billion this year, up by £50billion in real terms since 2019-20.

Former Cabinet minister and CSJ founder Sir Iain Duncan Smith told the Daily Mail: “The report shows that this crisis extends beyond the benefit system.

“The truth is that successive governments have used welfare over decades to compensate parts of the country for economic failure rather than creating the conditions for prosperity.

“Compounding this, ministers have repeatedly pulled the easy lever of immigration rather than providing a better deal for left-behind communities. Welfare reform, immigration and regional growth must now be treated as parts of the same challenge.”

The 250-page report states: “The most reckless example of this 'human quantitative easing' came after the Covid-19 pandemic when the then-government turbocharged migration with the explicit aim of depressing wages to contain inflation.

“The number of British nationals on payrolls has fallen in nine of the UK's 12 regions since 2020, while the number of non-EU nationals on payrolls rose in every single region.”

A government spokesman said: “The vast majority of this country's workforce is made up of UK nationals, and we have introduced a number of changes, including a new skills-based migration system to put British workers first and welcome the high-skilled talent that our economy needs.

“We are also reforming the welfare system by creating almost a million work opportunities for young people through our Youth Guarantee, while investing £3.5billion to help disabled people and those with long-term health conditions move closer to the labour market.”