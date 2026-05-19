Four people have appeared in court charged over allegations that a Labour Party database was manipulated to increase a candidate’s chance of selection.

Joel Bodmer, 40, Shila Bodmer, 41, Carole Bonner, 69, all from Croydon, and Gabriel Leroy, 24, from Southwark, are all accused of an offence linked to computer misuse.

Joel Bodmer is also charged with perverting the course of justice for allegedly altering phone records.

It follows initial claims that phone numbers and email addresses were altered on a list of Labour Party members in a bid to stop some prospective candidates being able to contact members and gather support.

They appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning and each defendant spoke only to confirm their name, date of birth, and address.

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