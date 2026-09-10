Four people have been rushed to hospital after a stabbing on a busy London high street on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing on Bromley High Street, south east London, just after 2pm on Thursday.

Four men were found with stab wounds. Three are in hospital with non-life threatening injuries and one person is in critical condition, police said.

The Met Police confirmed that seven men have been arrested and are in custody.

The high street is currently closed both ways from Ringers Road to Ethelbert Road.

The London Ambulance Service sent ambulances, an advanced paramedic and London's Air Ambulance to the scene.

Four people were treated at the scene and have been taken to hospital.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 2:19pm today (10 September) to reports of a stabbing on Bromley High Street, BR1.

“We sent ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and an advanced paramedic. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated four patients at the scene and took them all to hospital”.