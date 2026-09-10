Four rushed to hospital after stabbing on busy high street
Seven men have been arrested
Four people have been rushed to hospital after a stabbing on a busy London high street on Thursday afternoon.
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Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing on Bromley High Street, south east London, just after 2pm on Thursday.
Four men were found with stab wounds. Three are in hospital with non-life threatening injuries and one person is in critical condition, police said.
The Met Police confirmed that seven men have been arrested and are in custody.
The high street is currently closed both ways from Ringers Road to Ethelbert Road.
The London Ambulance Service sent ambulances, an advanced paramedic and London's Air Ambulance to the scene.
Four people were treated at the scene and have been taken to hospital.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 2:19pm today (10 September) to reports of a stabbing on Bromley High Street, BR1.
“We sent ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and an advanced paramedic. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.
“We treated four patients at the scene and took them all to hospital”.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “At around 14:15hrs on Thursday, 10 September, officers were called to reports of an altercation on Bromley High Street.
“Officers attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance and found four men with stab wounds.
"Three of them were taken to hospital where they are receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. One is in critical condition.
“Seven men were arrested and they all remain in custody.
"Police enquiries continue and there is not believed to be any wider threat to the public. “Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 4008/10SEP or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."
Please see below a statement regarding the incident on Bromley High Street this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/z1e7DHs3W3— South Area - Bromley MPS (@MPSBromley) September 10, 2026