It is understood that authorities are searching for more inmates mistakenly freed

It is understood that four more prisoners are at large after wrongly being released. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Four more prisoners are at large and subject to police manhunts after being mistakenly released from jail, LBC understands.

The revelation comes just hours after Algerian national Brahim Kaddour Cherif, 24, was caught and arrested following a three-day search. He had previously been wrongly released from HMP Wandsworth in south London. Earlier this week, 35-year-old William Smith was also wrongly let out of the same prison but later handed himself back in. Read more: Lammy under mounting pressure over prison release chaos as manhunt for sex offender enters third day Read more: 'Too little, too late': Father of Epping sex attack victim rejects Government apology over prison release blunder

ITV News initially reported there were four more ongoing cases of prisoners wanted by authorities in England and Wales after being released in error. It comes as Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy faced mounting pressure by other MPs. Police deployed "significant resources" in an effort to detain Cherif, who was serving a sentence for trespass with intent to steal, and had previously been convicted of indecent exposure. Liberal Democrat MP Ben Maguire told the broadcaster: "It's absolutely shocking to hear yet more prisoners have been accidentally released in or at large, and we're talking about potentially dangerous prisoners that have been released here in error. "It's even more shocking I think that the media are the ones that are revealing this news. "We're not getting this from the Justice Ministry, we're not getting this from Justice Secretary David Lammy. "We're hearing this on social media, we're hearing this in the media, and it's really deeply concerning, and I'm concerned."

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has faced growing pressure over the scandal. Picture: Alamy

Mr Lammy said on Thursday that engineers, analysts and designers will be sent into prisons "within 48 hours" to roll out technology aimed at reducing human error and modernising the "paper-based" processes that have led to mistaken releases. The scandal started last month after Epping migrant and sex offender Hadush Kebatu was wrongly freed from HMP Chelmsford, instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre to be deported. He was located and arrested in London two days later. The error brought to light concerns over the rising number of prisoners released in error, as the latest Government figures show 262 prisoners were released in error in the year to March 2025 - a 128% increase on 115 in the previous 12 months.

HMP Wandsworth, where inmates Brahim Kaddour-Cherif and William Smith were freed from this week. Picture: Alamy