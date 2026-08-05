Woman arrested after four men stabbed 'with scissors' near Covent Garden in central London
The London Ambulance Service said four people were rushed to hospital.
A woman has been arrested after four men were stabbed in Covent Garden in central London, the Metropolitan Police said.
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The London Ambulance Service and Metropolitan Police attended the scene after being called just after midday today to reports of a stabbing on Endell Street.
Four men – aged 34, 39, 42, and 52 - were found with stab wounds and assessed at the scene by paramedics, the Met Police has said.
London's Air Ambulance was also dispatched, landing nearby in the busy Trafalgar Square.
The London Ambulance Service treated four people at the scene and took them all to a major trauma centre as a priority by road. Their condition is currently unknown.
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A police cordon is in place on Endell Street, with a large emergency services presence, including three ambulances, five police cars and more than 20 officers.
A Met Police spokesperson said: “At around 12:27hrs on Wednesday, 5 August, police were called to reports of stabbing on Endell Street, Covent Garden.
“Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.
“Four men – aged 34, 39, 42, and 52 - were found with stab wounds and assessed at the scene by paramedics. They have since been taken to hospital and we await an update on their injuries.
“A 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault. She was taken to custody where she remains.
“Police remain in the area, with a scene in place on Endell Street and the surrounding areas in Covent Garden."
A London Ambulance Service Spokesperson said: “We were called at 12:29pm today (5 August) to reports of a stabbing on Endell Street, WC2H.
“We sent an ambulance crew, paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.
“We treated four patients at the scene and took them all to a major trauma centre as a priority by road”.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD3449/05AUG.