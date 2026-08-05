The London Ambulance Service said four people were rushed to hospital.

Police cordon on Endell Street. Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

A woman has been arrested after four men were stabbed in Covent Garden in central London, the Metropolitan Police said.

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The London Ambulance Service and Metropolitan Police attended the scene after being called just after midday today to reports of a stabbing on Endell Street. Four men – aged 34, 39, 42, and 52 - were found with stab wounds and assessed at the scene by paramedics, the Met Police has said. London's Air Ambulance was also dispatched, landing nearby in the busy Trafalgar Square. The London Ambulance Service treated four people at the scene and took them all to a major trauma centre as a priority by road. Their condition is currently unknown. Read more: Man who murdered ex-lover’s new boyfriend with samurai sword jailed for life Read more: Woman in her 20s 'raped on Brighton beach' - as man, 28, arrested

London Air Ambulance in Trafalgar Square. Picture: LBC