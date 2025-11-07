Four suspended Labour MPs have been let back into the Parliamentary Party, LBC understands.

It comes just days after we revealed the party had told them they would not yet be allowed back into the fold.

Rachael Maskell, Neil Duncan Jordan, Brian Leishman and Chris Hinchliff were booted out in July for repeated breaches of party discipline – including voting against the Government’s controversial welfare bill.

But tonight, following discussions with the Chief Whip, and a review of their recent conduct, they have had the Labour whip restored.

Earlier this week we revealed how they were told that they wouldn't be allowed to return just yet.

It's understood all four were told they will now be allowed to return to the Parliamentary party.

Mr Duncan Jordan — who became Labour’s first ever MP for Poole, Dorset, at last year’s election — told LBC earlier this week that he had been left with the impression that the party would not accept them back in this year – meaning they would have had to spend six months in limbo.

Sources close to the whips office told us earlier this week they wanted to find a solution as soon as possible, and there had been constructive conversations between the party and suspended MPs.

It comes after John McDonnell and Apsana Begum were let back into the party in September after a year-long suspension for voting against the government on the two-child benefit cap.