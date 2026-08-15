Four teenage boys arrested on suspicion of arson after huge wildfire
Police are currently investigating the incident, with the teenagers since bailed under investigation.
Police have arrested four fourteen-year-old boys on suspicion of arson after a severe wildfire on a mountain in south Wales.
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Emergency services were called to the scene of a wildfire in Porth on Thursday evening, with locals reporting flames spread from Pleasant Heights to Pontygwaith within minutes.
The force are currently investigating the incident in the Rhondda valley, with the teenagers since bailed under investigation.
Families in the nearby areas were evacuated from their homes as firefighters attempted to wrangle the flames.
Writing on Facebook, Detective Inspector Steve Jones said: “These incidents put communities at risk, can impact people’s health, threaten wildlife, and divert emergency resources away from people who need us."
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South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are currently tackling several wildfires, including those in Tredegar, Van Road, Garth, Blaenavon, Ebbw Vale, Merthyr Tydfil, and Penrhys.
Emergency services in Wales are so stretched that the military have been called in to assist the effort, alongside several English fire services.
Around 100 military personnel from the Queen’s Own Gurkha Logistic Regiment, supported by the 22 Engineer Regiment, were deployed to assist in rescue and recovery efforts.
Four water bowsers were also deployed, each capable of storing and transporting 20,000 litres of water.
Detective Inspector Steve Jones reminded the public that starting fires is a criminal offence, adding: "If you see suspicious behaviour or have information about deliberate fire-setting, please report it to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or the police by calling 101."