Police have arrested four fourteen-year-old boys on suspicion of arson after a severe wildfire on a mountain in south Wales.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a wildfire in Porth on Thursday evening, with locals reporting flames spread from Pleasant Heights to Pontygwaith within minutes.

The force are currently investigating the incident in the Rhondda valley, with the teenagers since bailed under investigation.

Families in the nearby areas were evacuated from their homes as firefighters attempted to wrangle the flames.

Writing on Facebook, Detective Inspector Steve Jones said: “These incidents put communities at risk, can impact people’s health, threaten wildlife, and divert emergency resources away from people who need us."

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