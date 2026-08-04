Several athletes are “unaccounted for” after the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, according to Police Scotland.

They said the athletes did not rejoin the rest of the delegation before the team’s scheduled return to Uganda on Tuesday.

The Ugandan sporting news website NBS Sport said that four members of Uganda’s boxing team have reportedly gone missing in Scotland.

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A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland has received reports of several athletes who are unaccounted for.

“Inquiries are ongoing to assess the circumstances, and early engagement is taking place with the Home Office.”

Speaking on Monday, Commonwealth Games chief executive Phil Batty said: “We’ve welcomed nearly 3,000 athletes to the city from 74 nations.

“We want to deliver a safe and secure games, so we work really closely with Police Scotland, the Border Force, and UK visas and immigration to make sure everyone arrives and departs in line with regulation.”

It is understood that the Home Office will take action accordingly if it is made aware of any breaches of immigration law, and that it takes all necessary steps to prevent people who could abuse the immigration system from entering the UK.

The Home Office maintains a policy of not routinely commenting on individual asylum cases, with claims considered on their individual merits in accordance with the UK’s international obligations.

The Ugandan ministry of education and sports has been contacted for comment.