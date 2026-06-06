By Alex Storey

Four more men have admitted violent disorder after unrest in Southampton this week following the death of 18-year-old student Henry Nowak.

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Eleven Hampshire police officers and a police dog were injured as missiles including wheelie bins and chairs were thrown on Tuesday in Southampton. Harry Varney, 34, of Briarswood, Southampton; Taylor Grundy, 22, of Gosport; Dillon Crawford, 29, of Wilton Avenue, Southampton; and Andrew Summerhayes, 38, of Banning Street, Romsey, appeared at Southampton Magistrates' Court on Saturday. They all admitted violent disorder and Summerhayes also pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. Read more: LBC caller defends JD Vance's comments in the wake of Henry Nowak's murder Read more: Downing Street hits back after JD Vance blames Henry Nowak's murder on 'migrant invasion'

Video footage of 18-year-old Mr Nowak being handcuffed as he lay dying by officers who ignored him saying that he had been stabbed and could not breathe has sparked heavy criticism. He had suffered unsurvivable knife injuries inflicted by Vickrum Digwa, who lied to police that he had been a victim of a racist attack and pretended he had not hurt Mr Nowak, who was in fact mortally wounded. Hampshire Police said earlier it had charged six more men, in their 20s and 30s - four from Southampton, one from Gosport and Romsey, after the disorder. The total number of people charged is now at 11.