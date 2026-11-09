Officials retrieved 13 bodies from the boat, which was spotted by a container ship 15 nautical miles (28 km) off the port of Kaloi Limenes on Crete

Hellenic Coast Guard members are transferring bodies of migrants, recovered from a boat off the island along with survivors, at the port of Agia Galini, Crete. Picture: Reuters

By Issy Clarke

At least 14 migrants have died after a boat was spotted off the coast of Crete on Monday morning, officials have said.

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A Hellenic Coast Guard vessel is docked in the port of Agia Galini, Crete island, Greece. Picture: Reuters

Greek authorities said the boat, which was spotted by a Moroccan-flagged container ship, had likely been at sea for days. There is no further information about what caused the tragedy, but officials noted that the boat may have struggled to reach the shore due to strong winds. "We found them (the survivors) shivering from the cold," said a local coast guard official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. All other people on board were taken to a migrant facility on Crete.

Hellenic Coast Guard members are transferring bodies of migrants, recovered from a boat off the island along with survivors, at the port of Agia Galini, Crete island, Greece,. Picture: Reuters

A Reuters photo showed a body wrapped in a black bag being taken ashore at the port of Agia Galini. The coast guard rescued another 187 migrants heading Mediterranean Sea from Libya in North Africa to Crete on Monday morning in three other incidents off Crete on Monday morning. Greece is long a favoured gateway to Europe for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa and Asia.