At least 14 dead after migrant boat spotted near Crete
Officials retrieved 13 bodies from the boat, which was spotted by a container ship 15 nautical miles (28 km) off the port of Kaloi Limenes on Crete
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
At least 14 migrants have died after a boat was spotted off the coast of Crete on Monday morning, officials have said.
Listen to this article
The coastguard retrieved 13 bodies from the boat, which was spotted by a container ship 15 nautical miles (28 km) off the port of Kaloi Limenes on Crete early on Monday morning.
Some 18 people were rescued, four of whom were taken to hospital, including a toddler, the coastguard added.
One migrant died in hospital, taking the death toll to 14.
The coast guard rescued another 187 migrants in three other incidents off Crete on Monday.
Read more: Brits abroad warn migrants could exploit lax passport security
Read more: Labour MP blasts Mahmood's 'cruel' small boat immigration reforms - and says around 100 backbenchers 'unhappy'
Greek authorities said the boat, which was spotted by a Moroccan-flagged container ship, had likely been at sea for days.
There is no further information about what caused the tragedy, but officials noted that the boat may have struggled to reach the shore due to strong winds.
"We found them (the survivors) shivering from the cold," said a local coast guard official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
All other people on board were taken to a migrant facility on Crete.
A Reuters photo showed a body wrapped in a black bag being taken ashore at the port of Agia Galini.
The coast guard rescued another 187 migrants heading Mediterranean Sea from Libya in North Africa to Crete on Monday morning in three other incidents off Crete on Monday morning.
Greece is long a favoured gateway to Europe for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
The country was on the front line of Europe's migration crisis in 2015-2016 when nearly 1 million people landed on its islands, mainly from Turkey.
Total migrant arrivals have since ebbed as Athens has bolstered sea and border patrols.
But arrivals from Libya of migrants — mostly fleeing conflicts in Sudan and Bangladesh — have surged in recent years.
Frontex, the EU border agency, said around 31,800 irregular border crossings were detected on the eastern Mediterranian route in the first three quarters of 2026, making it the busiest point of entry into the bloc.