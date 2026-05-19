Tests showed the infection was not the same strain of meningitis B linked to Kent.

People queuing to receive vaccines and antibiotics at the University of Kent campus in Canterbury in March. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

There has been a fourth case of meningitis in Reading, with a junior school pupil in the area “recovering well” from the illness, health officials said.

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Dr Rachel Mearkle, consultant in health protection, said: “A fourth case of meningococcal disease has been confirmed in Reading. “This fourth case has links with the same wider social network as the other cases, where measures, including antibiotic prophylaxis, have already been implemented. “The individual, who attends Westwood Farm Junior School, is recovering well. “Information has been shared with parents and carers at the school to advise of the signs and symptoms to look out for. All four cases have been confirmed to be meningitis B. “The risk to the wider public remains low and this case is not linked to the incidents in Kent or Dorset.”

Lewis Waters died after contracting meningitis. Picture: Family photo