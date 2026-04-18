The ambulances from Hatzola, a volunteer-led ambulance service operating in the Golders Green area, were set on fire in the early hours of March 23

An aerial view as fire services continue to monitor the scene after four Hatzola ambulances were set on fire overnight next to Machzike Hadath Synagogue, on March 23, 2026. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A fourth person charged after four Jewish community ambulances were torched in north-west London has been remanded in custody.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The ambulances from Hatzola, a volunteer-led ambulance service operating in the Golders Green area, were set on fire in the early hours of March 23, causing gas canisters stored in the vehicles to explode, resulting in £1 million of damage, prosecutors say. Two British men, Hamza Iqbal, 20, and Rehan Khan, 19, from Leyton, east London, and a 17-year-old boy, of dual British-Pakistani nationality, from Walthamstow, are charged with arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered and were remanded in custody earlier this month. Judex Atshatshi, 18, a British national from Dagenham, east London, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with arson with intent to damage property and being reckless as to whether life would be endangered. Read more: Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz again due to continued US naval blockade Read more: Olly Robbins has been ‘thrown under the bus’, says former Foreign Office chief

An official works among the burnt out ambulances at the scene of an antisemitic arson attack in the Golders Green neighbourhood of north London, on March 24, 2026. Picture: Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images