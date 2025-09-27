Foysol Choudhury becomes second Labour MSP to be suspended in less than two months as Anas Sarwar urged to 'come clean'
Labour is investigating an allegation of inappropriate conduct against Choudhury
Scottish Labour MSP Foysol Choudhury has become the second member of the party’s Holyrood group to be suspended in under two months, sparking renewed pressure on party leader Anas Sarwar to explain the growing turmoil within his ranks.
Listen to this article
The Lothian MSP has been administratively suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation after an allegation of inappropriate conduct.
“The Labour Party takes all complaints seriously,” the spokesperson said. “They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate action is taken.”
Choudhury, who was elected in 2021, follows South Scotland MSP Colin Smyth, who was suspended last month after being arrested and charged in connection with the possession of indecent images.
In response to the latest suspension, SNP MP Kirsty Blackman called on Anas Sarwar to “urgently come clean on the reasons why yet another Labour Party MSP has been suspended, shortly after Colin Smyth”.
Read more: Diane Abbott faces another Labour suspension after doubling down on race comments
Read more: What is digital ID and why does Labour want to introduce it?
The Labour Party has declined to comment further while the investigation remains ongoing.
Ms Blackman said: “The public deserve full transparency.
“Given the long list of scandals that have rocked the Labour Party recently – with Foysol Choudhury, Colin Smyth, Peter Mandelson, Morgan McSweeney, Paul Ovenden and Angela Rayner all caught up in the last month alone – voters deserve answers.
“Whatever the explanation, with yet another scandal on the eve of their party conference, there’s no doubt the Labour Party is in crisis.”
Scottish Conservative deputy leader Rachael Hamilton said Mr Choudhury’s suspension showed “Labour are in complete chaos on the eve of their conference”.
The Tory MSP said: “Confidence in Sir Keir Starmer is gone after a year of broken promises and U-turns, the digital ID scheme has faced instant backlash, Anas Sarwar is engaging in bizarre attacks on independent experts, and now Scottish Labour have had to suspend another MSP.
“Labour should launch an investigation into this latest situation and be as transparent as possible about what’s happened.”