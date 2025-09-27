Scottish Labour MSP Foysol Choudhury has become the second member of the party’s Holyrood group to be suspended in under two months, sparking renewed pressure on party leader Anas Sarwar to explain the growing turmoil within his ranks.

The Lothian MSP has been administratively suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation after an allegation of inappropriate conduct.

“The Labour Party takes all complaints seriously,” the spokesperson said. “They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate action is taken.”

Choudhury, who was elected in 2021, follows South Scotland MSP Colin Smyth, who was suspended last month after being arrested and charged in connection with the possession of indecent images.

In response to the latest suspension, SNP MP Kirsty Blackman called on Anas Sarwar to “urgently come clean on the reasons why yet another Labour Party MSP has been suspended, shortly after Colin Smyth”.

