Frail pensioner, 86, killed by serial burglar as he tried to protect wife
The retired plumber died after he was head butted by Ashley Malcom last September
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A serial burglar who killed a frail pensioner as he attempted to protect his 91-year-old wife has been jailed for 18 years.
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Ashley Malcolm, 40, attacked 86-year-old retired plumber John Burke in the home he shared with his wife Peggy in Hackney, north London, early on September 29 2025.
Malcolm, of Hackney, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and a string of other offences, and was jailed for 18 years with a further five years on extended licence.
In a televised sentencing at the Old Bailey on Thursday, Judge Simon Mayo KC told Malcolm: “During the night of the 28th and 29th of September last year, you embarked on a sustained course of criminal conduct which involved breaking into several residential properties.
“You entered the home of two elderly and vulnerable occupants. The burglary took place over a prolonged period.
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“During the course of that burglary you headbutted Mr Burke. That headbutt fractured his nose and caused intercranial bleeding, and he died as a consequence.”
Sean Burke, who found his father collapsed at home the day after the fatal assault, said: “Dad was a quiet, hard-working, easy-going man who never had a bad word for anyone and I never witnessed him have a cross word with anyone.
“He was the man that showed me that hard work, respect, good manners and a good heart would always pay off.
“I will never forget that day when I found him lying on his bedroom floor non-responsive to my touch and calls to wake up.
“My dad did not deserve to die in such a way, he had earned the right to pass away from natural causes in his own silent way.
“Looking back now on the events of that night it angers me to think what this man had put my dad through.
“To think that this man felt that he had to attack my dad who wasa vulnerable and frail elderly person who would never have been able to fight back. There was nothing of any value in the house as my parents did not have much but they had each other.”
Grandson Reece Lambert said he believed his grandfather was attacked as he “protected the woman he loved with everything he had left”.
He described his grandfather, originally from Dublin, as stoic and quiet with a “wicked sense of humour” and an enduring love for his wife.
Before the attack Mr Burke had been in poor health and suffered a number of conditions including dementia, the court was told.
Malcolm broke into his home in Fountayne Road shortly before midnight and spent an hour and a half inside before leaving with a wheeled shopping trolley.
He returned at 2.45am, having left the contents of the trolley at another address, and spent another 20 minutes inside the flat before leaving with a box under his arm.
Later that morning, a carer visited Mr Burke’s flat and noticed a window was broken and the kitchen in a messy state, jurors heard.
She found Mr Burke injured and he told her: “Oh thanks you’re here. He attacked me. He beat me up last night around 11pm, a 6ft-tall man. He used to be one of the caretakers.”
He told paramedics he had been headbutted by two men but was too afraid to leave his bedroom to call 999 and had waited seven hours for the carer to arrive.
Mrs Burke, who also has dementia, said she had slept through everything.
After undergoing tests at Homerton Hospital, Mr Burke was allowed home at 2.35pm.
The court heard he was discharged after a locum radiologist failed to spot he had bleeding on the brain and a broken nose.
The following morning, his son Sean found him unconscious on the floor of his bedroom and he was taken by ambulance back to hospital.
Tests confirmed he had sustained a “devastating and irreversible” brain injury from which he died, as well as multiple areas of bruising and a broken nose.
Malcolm, of Hackney, east London, admitted burgling Mr Burke’s home of various items including food and medication, another burglary and attempted burglary.
He denied murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter part-way through his trial.
He also admitted assaulting the male occupant of the flat he tried to break into, causing him actual bodily harm.
After burgling Mr Burke, Malcolm targeted a residential care home in Hackney at 6.25am.
When confronted by a support worker, he ran towards him, making “loud groaning noises”.
Just after 6.55am, Malcolm tried to break into a couple’s flat in nearby Stamford Hill with a screwdriver.
Over the past 20 years, Malcolm had 12 more convictions for burglary and attempted burglary, and 10 assaults, including headbutting and biting part of the ear off a prison officer.
Malcolm, who refused to attend the courtroom for sentencing, was deemed to be a dangerous offender by the judge.
Mitigating, defence barrister Emin Kandola referred to a statement in which Malcolm wrote: “I’m very sorry about what happened. It was an accident. I’m very sorry to the family.”
Judge Mayo noted the defendant’s addiction and mental health difficulties but said his “extensive” history of domestic burglary was a “substantial aggravating factor” in his offending.