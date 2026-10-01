The retired plumber died after he was head butted by Ashley Malcom last September

Retired plumber John Burke, 86, died after he was head butted by Malcom. Picture: Police handout

By Issy Clarke

A serial burglar who killed a frail pensioner as he attempted to protect his 91-year-old wife has been jailed for 18 years.

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Ashley Malcolm, 40, attacked 86-year-old retired plumber John Burke in the home he shared with his wife Peggy in Hackney, north London, early on September 29 2025. Malcolm, of Hackney, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and a string of other offences, and was jailed for 18 years with a further five years on extended licence. In a televised sentencing at the Old Bailey on Thursday, Judge Simon Mayo KC told Malcolm: “During the night of the 28th and 29th of September last year, you embarked on a sustained course of criminal conduct which involved breaking into several residential properties. “You entered the home of two elderly and vulnerable occupants. The burglary took place over a prolonged period. Read more: 'Wonderful' grandfather, 85, dies months after confronting burglars during home invasion Read more: 'Justice system, what justice system?': Prisoners cheer and thank Andy Burnham as hundreds walk free in early release scheme

Screen grab taken from body worn footage showing the arrest of Ashley Malcolm. Picture: Alamy

“During the course of that burglary you headbutted Mr Burke. That headbutt fractured his nose and caused intercranial bleeding, and he died as a consequence.” Sean Burke, who found his father collapsed at home the day after the fatal assault, said: “Dad was a quiet, hard-working, easy-going man who never had a bad word for anyone and I never witnessed him have a cross word with anyone. “He was the man that showed me that hard work, respect, good manners and a good heart would always pay off. “I will never forget that day when I found him lying on his bedroom floor non-responsive to my touch and calls to wake up.

CCTV showing Ashley Malcolm outside the home of John Burke. Picture: Alamy

“My dad did not deserve to die in such a way, he had earned the right to pass away from natural causes in his own silent way. “Looking back now on the events of that night it angers me to think what this man had put my dad through. “To think that this man felt that he had to attack my dad who wasa vulnerable and frail elderly person who would never have been able to fight back. There was nothing of any value in the house as my parents did not have much but they had each other.” Grandson Reece Lambert said he believed his grandfather was attacked as he “protected the woman he loved with everything he had left”. He described his grandfather, originally from Dublin, as stoic and quiet with a “wicked sense of humour” and an enduring love for his wife. Before the attack Mr Burke had been in poor health and suffered a number of conditions including dementia, the court was told. Malcolm broke into his home in Fountayne Road shortly before midnight and spent an hour and a half inside before leaving with a wheeled shopping trolley.

Ashley Malcom was jailed for 18 years. Picture: Police handout