Ten British “far-right activists” have been banned from France over efforts to stop small boat crossings, the French interior minister has said.

Members of the Raise the Colours group have been barred from the country after “searching for and destroying small boats and engaging in propaganda activities” along the French northern coast.

In a statement shared by French minister Laurent Nunez on X, it said this was aimed at a British audience and “called upon to strengthen the ranks of the movement to put an end to the migratory phenomenon”.

Restrictions were considered by the interior ministry since December last year as the actions “were liable to cause serious disturbances to public order”, it said.

Mr Nunez also said on X: “Our rule of law is non-negotiable; actions of a violent nature or that incite hatred have no place on our territory.”

Raise the Colours, which describes itself as a “grassroots movement of unity and patriotism” said it had not received formal notification of the order and that it is understood to apply to specific individuals rather than the organisation.