France bans alcohol at music festival over skyrocketing temperatures
The limits in place are hoped "to preserve emergency and healthcare services" for the most vulnerable, say authorities.
French authorities have banned alcohol at events linked to a huge national music festival following red weather alerts over the country's soaring temperatures.
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Annual Fête de la Musique celebrations are expected to draw millions to the streets, but a serious heatwave has resulted in alcohol restrictions for those under red weather alerts.
Heatwave warnings are in place for 35 of France's departments, with the government has banning alcohol consumption in public places under the conditions.
"For all events organised by the state and its agencies, instructions have been given not to offer alcohol," the office of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said.
The limits in place are hoped "to preserve emergency and healthcare services and allow medical staff to focus on caring for the most vulnerable", say officials.
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Temperatures from the southwest through the Paris region into Burgundy are due to sit at around 39C-40C over the coming days, with warnings they might reach historic highs on Monday.
It marks another in a series of blisteringly hot days for the nation, which has seen trains cancelled and classes suspended as the public attempts to escape the heat.
It is unclear how long the hot weather is expected to continue, according to French weather service Météo-Franc.
So far, around three quarters of the population have been impacted by the temperatures.
Authorities have been keeping parks and gardens in the French capital open through the night to help locals and tourists cope with the heat.
Fête de la Musique has been going for more than 40 years.
It is held on the summer solstice, and around two million people attended events in Paris last year.