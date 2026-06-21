French authorities have banned alcohol at events linked to a huge national music festival following red weather alerts over the country's soaring temperatures.

Annual Fête de la Musique celebrations are expected to draw millions to the streets, but a serious heatwave has resulted in alcohol restrictions for those under red weather alerts.

Heatwave warnings are in place for 35 of France's departments, with the government has banning alcohol consumption in public places under the conditions.

"For all events organised by the state and its agencies, instructions have been given not to offer alcohol," the office of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said.

The limits in place are hoped "to preserve emergency and healthcare services and allow medical staff to focus on caring for the most vulnerable", say officials.

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