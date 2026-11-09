France has accused Iran of being behind the cyberattacks that wiped out refrigerators and freezers across the country's supermarkets last month.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the attack was carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran.

He said the attack was "unprecedented in both its scale and its level of aggression", warning that France would "implement sanctions at the European level against all those responsible for this attack".

Iran is yet to respond to Mr Barrot's allegations.

The hacks that struck hundreds of French supermarkets in early October were among the most disruptive cyberattacks of the Iran war, leading to millions of euros in wasted food.

It comes as dozens of supermarkets across seven other European countries were also impacted by a cyberattack targeting fridges and freezers last week. It is not known if the incidents are linked.

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