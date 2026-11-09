France blames Iran for cyberattacks that wiped out European fridges
France's foreign minister has warned Iran will face "retaliatory sanctions"
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
France has accused Iran of being behind the cyberattacks that wiped out refrigerators and freezers across the country's supermarkets last month.
Listen to this article
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the attack was carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran.
He said the attack was "unprecedented in both its scale and its level of aggression", warning that France would "implement sanctions at the European level against all those responsible for this attack".
Iran is yet to respond to Mr Barrot's allegations.
The hacks that struck hundreds of French supermarkets in early October were among the most disruptive cyberattacks of the Iran war, leading to millions of euros in wasted food.
It comes as dozens of supermarkets across seven other European countries were also impacted by a cyberattack targeting fridges and freezers last week. It is not known if the incidents are linked.
Read more: UK meat suppliers’ fridges heat up after cyber attacks hit Europe
Read more: Hackers cause chaos as French supermarket fridges turned up to 50C
The second wave of attacks even affected refrigerators used by French blood banks, forcing employees to move some of the blood to different cold storage units.
Mr Barrot said the attacks "represent a major assault on the nation’s interests and on the security of the French people," adding that France had summoned Iran’s ambassador.
The October 11 cyberattack affected at least 300 shops of Intermarché and its Netto brand, alongside 100 Cooperative U outlets and a number of E. Leclerc stores
Fridges were seen to catch fire and hundreds of tons of food spoiled after the thermostats on the units were raised to "unprecedented" levels.
The firm behind many of the stricken units said that several were obsolete or were running outdated firmware, which could have made it easy for hackers to break in.
France's national cybersecurity agency ANSSI is investigating the large-scale hack, with total costs estimated at up to tens of millions of euros nationwide, one French supermarket owner said.
The repeated nature of the attacks in multiple countries has prompted speculation about who might be responsible amid ongoing concerns over Russia's suspected sabotage campaign in Europe, the war between the US and Iran and the global rise of AI-powered cyberattacks.
Other recent cyberattacks have included hacks against the Los Angeles transit system in March, against US water treatment plants in July and against ships bound for the United States in August.