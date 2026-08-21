Violence against French officers trying to stop Channel crossings is 'very common', it has been revealed, after shocking footage emerged showing officers being attacked as they intercepted a small boat attempting to leave France.

This comes as French authorities have intercepted 185 potential crossings with 4,300 migrants this summer over four weeks, as well as stopping 12 boats at sea.

00:00 | Nick Ferrari is joined by LBC's political correspondent Bethany Dawson to set out the context for the story.

03:31 | The Conservative Deputy Chairman Matt Vickers is pressed on why his party did not do more about this when they were in power.

08:28 | Caller Chris believes the Conservatives 'lied' when they said they would deal with migration figures when they were still in office.

09:45 | Caller Phil reiterates Caller Chris' point.

12:07 | Caller Derek wonders why 'we never hear about how many the French are deporting'.

3:37 | Listener Davie: 'No one seems to mention the Rwanda experiment was cancelled by Labour before it got off the ground.'

15:52 | Caller John was in Calais recently, and described how 'deserted' border was.

17:02 | Border Security Command's Charlie Eastaugh talks Nick Ferrari through the footage that 'the public don't always see'.