France has done something this week that millions of British consumers will surely look at with envy: it has effectively said enough is enough when it comes to nuisance sales calls.

Under new rules that came into force on Tuesday, French businesses will generally no longer be able to make unsolicited commercial calls unless consumers have given prior consent.

In other words, the starting point is simple: if I haven’t asked you to call me, don’t.

So why aren’t we doing the same in Britain?

Here, we have the Telephone Preference Service and rules governing direct marketing calls. But the system essentially puts too much of the burden on consumers. You have to opt out, register your number or tell organisations to stop calling.

I think we’ve got this completely the wrong way round.

Why should my willingness to own a telephone be treated as an invitation for businesses I’ve never dealt with to interrupt my day and try to sell me something?

Nuisance calls aren’t merely irritating. They have helped create an environment in which consumers have become accustomed to complete strangers ringing them about their broadband, insurance, energy bills or finances.

That provides perfect camouflage for scammers.

We’ve all received them. The mysterious call about your “recent accident”. Someone claiming there is a problem with your broadband or the caller who somehow knows just enough about you to sound convincing.

The French approach flips the presumption. Businesses need permission before making the sales call, rather than consumers having to take steps to stop them.

Of course, the telemarketing industry will argue that legitimate businesses use telephone marketing to find customers and that jobs depend upon it, but commercial convenience shouldn’t trump consumers’ right to privacy.

Businesses have countless ways to advertise to us. Search engines, social media, television, radio, email, websites and good old-fashioned post haven’t disappeared.

Our phones have become one of the most personal things we own. We bank on them, speak to our families on them and increasingly organise our entire lives through them.

France has recognised that this should not give businesses an automatic right to ring us.

Britain should follow suit.

Make unsolicited commercial calls opt-in rather than opt-out.

If I want you to call me, I’ll tell you.

Until then, leave my phone alone. Maybe the Prime Minister should look at this next in his quest to protect consumers.

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Dean Dunham KC presents LBC's Consumer Hour every Sunday from 9pm-10pm.

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