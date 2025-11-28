French newspaper Le Monde originally reported the plans, writing: “The maritime gendarmerie will conduct operations at sea to intercept inflatable boats intended to transport migrants to England.

French Gendarmes rarely intervene in the crossings because interfering with the overcrowded boats is too dangerous for both officers and those on board.

In a change of stance from French authorities, security forces will be allowed to stop the small boats at sea, but only before they've picked up passengers.

The change in policy comes after Sir Keir Starmer wrote to President Emmanuel Macron urging him to back the plan, according to reports in France.

“According to a document dated November 25th, consulted by Le Monde, and signed by four prefects – the maritime prefect of the Channel and the North Sea, as well as the prefects of the Nord, Somme, and Pas-de-Calais departments – the operational framework for these unprecedented interventions has been established.”

French officials have not sanctioned the use of nets to foul the boats’ propellors, as was previously reported.

Police will instead try to seize the boats before they end up at their designated launch points.

The leaked document reads: “The unprecedented nature and sensitivity of these operations necessitate adaptability and flexibility,” adding: “The absolute and unwavering priority is safeguarding human life.”

France’s Maritime Gendarmerie will start the new operations, focusing initially on ports and channels.

To begin with, so called ‘taxi boats’ will be stopped. These are relatively empty vessels which slip into the Channel before smugglers load them up off beaches.

Police will be instructed to first issue the boats an order to stop, then move on to a plan to immobilise the boats, then diverting them, and then to handing the individuals over to the authorities.

Britain pays the French almost £500million to prevent thousands of foreigners reaching British shores, and has regularly claimed it is not getting its money’s worth.

French authorities will again be allowed to intercept boats before they pick up migrant passengers from the beaches around Calais and Dunkirk in northern France, although it's not clear how exactly the small boats will be stopped.

Strong winds are currently delaying the start of interceptions and the people-smuggling gangs will be looking for ways to adapt to avoid interception, as they have done so often in the past.

The Home Office and Downing Street have been contacted for comment.

The last Interior Minister, Bruno Retailleau, approved a plan to allow sea interventions in certain circumstances, including shallow water, but these appeared to have been put on hold after he left government.

The French Navy has also objected to intervening at sea, with one senior officer saying: “Disaster, including drownings, can easily happen.”

A government spokesperson said: "We continue to work closely with our French partners on the shared challenge of illegal migration, and we have already worked to ensure officers in France review their maritime tactics so they can intervene in the shallow waters."