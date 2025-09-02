President Vladimir Putin has criticised European leaders of spreading panic over a possible Russian attack deeper into Europe as France and Germany take steps to prepare for a wider conflict outside of Ukraine.

During his official visit to China, Putin stated that western countries were being hysterical in their fears of a future Russian attack on European soil.

The Russian leader's comments come as French medical services are being ordered to make preparations for an imminent war in Europe.

It comes just week after US President Donald Trump met with the Russian leader in Alaska to discuss peace in Ukraine.

In a letter dated July 18, the French ministry of health directed regional health authorities to be prepared for a "major engagement by March 2026".

It anticipated the need to care for both French and foreign soldiers in the event of a major conflict, and to be aware of the limitations that come with full scale war.

Germany has also given similar stark warnings, as the chief of defence Carsten Breuer said NATO and the German military will be on alert ahead of upcoming major Russian drills.

Earlier this summer the German military chief said that NATO needed to prepare for a possible attack from Russia within the next four years.

