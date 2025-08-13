Drivers warned to stay off the roads during ‘hottest hours of the day’ as scorching temperatures hit France
Drivers in France have been told to stay off the road between noon and 4pm and cover their rear windows as scorching temperatures descend on Europe.
It comes as thousands of British holidaymakers head to France for the summer.
Temperatures have soared to record levels in France this summer, hitting 40C in some places.
Road information service Bison Futé stated that the “extreme heat” means people should avoid driving during “the hottest hours of the day (between 12pm and 4pm)”.
It also urged motorists to deploy sun visors across their rear window and rear side windows to reduce the interior temperature of the vehicle.
Tony Rich, head of media for AA roadside operations, said the French authorities are concerned about road surfaces deteriorating in the heat, and people becoming stranded if they break down.
He said: “Extreme heat can lead to roads melting – they begin to soften at around 50C.
“However, even a sunny day with 20C can be enough to generate enough heat that the asphalt absorbs it and then builds up during the day, with the hottest period between noon and 5pm.
“Officials in France will also be worried about car occupants being stranded on the road.
“A short trip that might not be considered dangerous could become brutal if a vehicle ends up at the roadside and the driver and occupants have not taken adequate precautions against the heat, such as extra water, headgear, sunscreen and other protection.”