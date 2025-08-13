Drivers have been warned to stay off the roads in France as temperatures soar. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Drivers in France have been told to stay off the road between noon and 4pm and cover their rear windows as scorching temperatures descend on Europe.

It comes as thousands of British holidaymakers head to France for the summer. Temperatures have soared to record levels in France this summer, hitting 40C in some places.

People swim as a woman sunbathes on the docks at the Bras Marie safe bathing site on the river Seine in Paris. Picture: Getty

Road information service Bison Futé stated that the “extreme heat” means people should avoid driving during “the hottest hours of the day (between 12pm and 4pm)”. Read more: Fourth heatwave of the summer continues as temperatures soar up to 34C

Europe continues to battle high temperatures and wildfires. Picture: Getty

It also urged motorists to deploy sun visors across their rear window and rear side windows to reduce the interior temperature of the vehicle. Tony Rich, head of media for AA roadside operations, said the French authorities are concerned about road surfaces deteriorating in the heat, and people becoming stranded if they break down.

a fire man using a hose next to the wildfire near Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse, southern France last week. Picture: Alamy