France has rejected a proposal from the Home Secretary to deploy British ships to intercept small boats.

As part of gridlocked negotiations over a new migrant deal between the UK and France, Shabana Mahmood offered to use British Border Force vessels to facilitate returns.

But this was rejected by negotiators as the multi-million-pound deal reached an impasse.

La Canard Enchaine, a French satircial newspaper, has revealed the details.

Previous reports in the Times said that the deal between Britain and France is being held up by Ms Mahmood's insistence that payments to Paris should be dependent on results.

The Home Office says it wants to add “flexibility and innovation” to the agreement, which would see base funding for the patrols to be supplemented by payments based on how many attempted migrant crossings were intercepted in northern France.