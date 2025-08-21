Jean Pormanove reportedly died during an extreme live stream. Picture: Instagram

By Rebecca Henrys

French authorities are investigating the circumstances of the "horrifying" death of a man that was livestreamed during a ten-day challenge.

Raphaël Graven, known online as Jean Pormanove, was found dead at a property in Contes, a village north of Nice on Monday whilst undertaking a challenge that saw him experience sleep deprivation and bouts of violence. A video broadcast live on the streaming platform Kick showed Pormanove's co-streamer Owen Cenazandotti, known as Naruto online, throwing a bottle at him as he lay unconscious under a duvet after viewers donated money to alert Naruto that he hadn't moved. Pormanove had been subject to "torture, humiliation, and abuse" on the platform in the weeks and months preceding his death, according to local media. Read more: Teen who planned mass murder by setting fire to mosque and 'sympathised' with Nazis handed 10-year jail sentence Read more: Who is CyclingMikey? YouTuber defying haters and getting millions of views Minister Clara Chappaz said: "The justice system will continue its work to complete this investigation and to shed light on the tragic circumstances of Jean Pormanove's death, into which a second investigation is open. "All platforms have a legal responsibility to remove manifestly illicit content of which they are aware. In the face of abuses, we can collectively take action by reporting them directly to the platforms and via Pharos."

Pormanove was the most viewed French streamer on Kick and often collaborated with Naruto and Safine Hamadi - both of whom were present on the livestream when he died. In January, the Nice Prosecutor's Office had opened an investigation into Naruto and Hamadi on suspicion of committing deliberate violence against vulnerable persons, endangerment, and the dissemination of violent images. Both men denied the accusations. Shortly before his death, Pormanove texted his mother to say: "Hi mom, how are you? Stuck for a bit in his [Naruto's] death game. It's going too far. I feel like I'm kidnapped with their s****y concept. I'm fed up, I want to get out of here, the other guy won't let me, he's keeping me locked in." Sarah El Haïry, France's High Commissioner for Children, has described his death as "horrifying" in a post on X. "Platforms have an immense responsibility in regulating online content so that our children are not exposed to violent content. I call on parents to exercise the utmost vigilance."

