A deal between the UK and France to pay for migrant crossing beach patrols has been delayed because of a hardline stance by the Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, according to reports. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

A deal between the UK and France to pay for migrant crossing beach patrols has been delayed because of a hardline stance by the Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, according to reports.

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Reports in the Times have said that the deal between Britain and France is being held up by Ms Mahmood's insistence that payments to Paris should be dependent on results. The Home Office says it wants to add “flexibility and innovation” to the agreement, which would see base funding for the patrols to be supplemented by payments based on how many attempted migrant crossings were intercepted in northern France. The existing arrangement is set to expire next Tuesday, with British officials set to fly to Paris for crunch talks to salvage the deal this week.

The existing arrangement is set to expire next Tuesday, with British officials set to fly to Paris for crunch talks to salvage the deal this week. Picture: Getty

Currently, Britain pays nearly two-thirds of the £160 million yearly cost to patrol the beaches of northern France. Ms Mahmood is demanding new terms which would see funds only released after a target interception rate had been reached, The Times says. According to the report, the French government is said to have agreed in principle with the model but has differences on the targeted rate of crossings prevented. France currently intercepts around 37 per cent of crossings - down from 50 per cent from when the existing £475 million deal was signed in 2023.

Currently, Britain pays nearly two-thirds of the £160 million yearly cost to patrol the beaches of northern France. Picture: Getty