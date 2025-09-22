France and a slew of other countries have joined the UK, Canada and Australia in recognising a Palestinian state.

The move comes just 24 hours after the UK announced it would recognise a Palestinian state, a move branded absurd by Israel.

"However, currently Israel is further extending its military operation in Gaza with the stated objective of destroying Hamas, but there are hundreds of thousands of people who have been displaced, injured, famished, traumatised."

Speaking at the two-state solution summit in New York on Monday, French President Macron said: "We want two states living side by side in peace and security to become a reality.

The other countries set to follow the UK's lead are:

Belgium

Luxembourg

Andorra

San Marino

Malta

"We're so convinced that this recognition is the only solution that will allow for Israel to live in peace, France has never wavered, standing by Israel's side even when its security was at stake, including when there were Iranian strikes," Macron said to applause.

"This recognition of the state of Palestine is a defeat for Hamas."

He added the release of the 48 remaining hostages in Gaza should be a "top priority."

"I commend the efforts undertaken by Qatar, Egypt and the US to achieve this," he said.

"I ask Israel to do nothing more that would thwart these."

Following Macron's comments, Antonio Guterres, the secretary general of the United Nations, said a two-state solution is the "only way out of the nightmare" in Gaza.

On Sunday, Sir Keir Starmer announced the UK would formally recognise Palestine in a bid to push peace in the Middle East closer.

In a Downing Street address posted on social media, the Prime Minister confirmed that the UK, alongside Canada and Australia, now recognises the Palestinian state.

The UK government confirms it recognises the state's provisional borders based on the 1967 lines, before Israel occupied the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

The Prime Minister wrote: "Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine."

In a video, Sir Keir said: "We are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and a two-state solution. That means a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable Palestinian state.

"At the moment, we have neither. Ordinary people, Israeli and Palestinian, deserve to live in peace."

Sir Keir added: "Recent images show the hostages suffering and emaciated. Hamas even refuse to release all the bodies of the dead. I have met British families of the hostages. I see the torture that they endure each and every day. Pain that strikes deep in people's hearts across Israel and here in the United Kingdom.

"The hostages must be released immediately and we will keep fighting to bring them home. Let's be frank. Hamas is a brutal terror organisation. Our call for a genuine two state solution is the exact opposite of their hateful vision.

"So we are clear, this solution is not a reward for Hamas because it means Hamas can have no future, no role in government, no role in security. We have already proscribed and sanctioned Hamas and we will go further. I have directed work to sanction other Hamas figures in the coming weeks.

Directing his words towards the Israeli government, Sir Keir said: "Meanwhile, the man-made humanitarian crisis in Gaza reaches new depths. The Israeli government's relentless and increasing bombardment of Gaza.

"The offensive of recent weeks, the starvation and devastation are utterly intolerable. Tens of thousands have been killed, including thousands of as they tried to collect food and water. This death and destruction horrifies all of us. It must end.