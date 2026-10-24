Some stores decided staying open was too risky after last week's events, when rioters smashed and looted hundreds of shops in Paris, Marseille and Bordeaux.

Workers install wooden panels to protect the windows of the gaming club Partouche Pasino Club in Paris. Picture: Reuters

By Alice Padgett

Luxury boutiques in France boarded up their normally glitzy windows ahead of fresh protests on Saturday, with some planning to stay closed after rioters looted shops across the country last weekend.

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French soldiers from the "Sentinelle" security plan patrol to secure the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. Picture: Reuters

McDonald's with its windows protected by wooden panels. Picture: Reuters

"Look at social media,” he told reporters on Friday. “There have been calls from the far-left to target public buildings. “We are not talking about a nice protest," he went on. Nunez issued a firm warning, adding: "We are ready tomorrow to be extremely firm and not tolerate anything." Earlier this week, Emmanuel Macron pledged to help young people build a “desirable future”, after days of violent protests across France. The interior ministry confirmed almost 2,000 people had been arrested amid the country's worst riots in years which saw protesters clash with riot police and multiple civic buildings set ablaze.

Protesters vandalise and loot a supermarket last week. Picture: Reuters

Violent riots erupted last week. Picture: Reuters

A Rolex retailer and a De Beers store near the capital's famous Place Vendome will remain closed on Saturday, staff said, while managers at stores including Richemont-owned watch company CFR.S IWC said they would decide whether to close early depending on the intensity of the protests. But staff at LVMH brands Louis Vuitton, Dior and Bulgari said they weren't taking any chances and security at their stores near Place Vendome had been increased for the day. Additional private security to supplement the police presence in the neighbourhood is also planned. Nearby department store Printemps also increased its security staff, carried out safety repairs and added security measures to reinforce shop windows and entrances, a spokesperson for the store said. Hermes finance chief Eric du Halgouet said this week the company had increased security measures at its French stores, adding it was too early to say how much impact recent events would have on business.

Rioters burn electric bikes. Picture: Reuters

Students sit in front of riot police. Picture: Reuters