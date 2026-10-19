Protesters have clashed with riot police with multiple civic buildings set ablaze in the country's worst riots in years

Young protesters erected barricades in Paris. Picture: LE PICTORIUM/Alamy

By Alice Padgett

France's Prime Minister will hold a crisis meeting today after days of violent protests across the country left thousands arrested and hundreds of police officers injured.

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A view of the Place de la Republique, with its statue and a squad of riot police facing off against protesters amidst clouds of tear gas during a Yellow Vests demonstration. Picture: DJOUDI HAMANI/Getty

Protesters and police forces clash relentlessly in Place de la République on October 17. . Picture: LE PICTORIUM/Alamy

He insisted there was “nothing that justifies” the riots, looting and damage, and said those responsible “will answer for what they have done”. But Macron said legitimate demonstrators must not be confused with people who turned violent. He acknowledged public concern over the cost of living and fuel prices, as well as worries among young people about their schools, universities and futures. He warned that many young people feel there is “no desirable future” ahead. In response, Macron said the government will listen and respond with “concrete answers”, pointing to an education consultation which has already received more than 100,000 contributions. France’s Prime Minister will also chair crisis talks tomorrow, aimed at mobilising support for those facing difficult times, the president confirmed.

Macron added prosecutors had been asked to take the firmest possible action, with an investigation promised “as quickly as possible”. It comes after France's interior ministry confirmed almost 2,000 people had been arrested amid the country's worst riots in years which saw protesters clash with riot police and multiple civic buildings set ablaze. Interior minister Nunez said investigations were underway "to identify the perpetrators of these acts so that they may be held accountable before the courts". On Sunday afternoon, Donald Trump waded into the upheaval, blaming the disruption on immigration - despite protesters criticising the soaring cost of living and the condition of schools. "France is Burning!" the US President wrote on his Truth Social. "The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country. Close your borders and take control before it is too late!"

A woman watches French President Emmanuel Macron addressing the French people last night. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

Meanwhile, Macron has sought to blame the upheaval on “ultra-left” groups, which broke out six months before French voters head to the polls to elect a new President. It comes after Macron, 48, and his wife Brigitte, 78, were criticised for appearing oblivious to the scenes of chaos unfolding after the pair were spotted enjoying a Celine Dion gig on Friday as riots erupted across France. One furious demonstrator likened the couple to Marie Antoinette and Louis XVI, the French king and his wife who were executed in the 1789 revolution. Lina Bernard, an organiser of a protest rally in Paris, said: "They appear to think that there is no problem with anything."

French riot police run amid clashes with protesters in Paris. Picture: REUTERS

A historic clock tower in the city of Limoges collapsed after it was set alight, while a tourism office in Lyon was set on fire and a town hall in Marseilles was sacked amid the most violent protests of the year so far, almost a month after student riots erupted in Paris on September 17. Some 1,800 people had been arrested by Sunday midday, with hundreds of police officers injured. In Paris, there were 855 arrests, according to an updated tally this morning. It comes after 550,000 people, including Yellow Vest activists, joined student demonstrators in Paris, Marseille, Rennes and Toulouse, according to the interior ministry.

A clock tower spire collapsed in the French city of Limoges. Picture: PASCAL LACHENAUD/Getty

At least 500,000 people were understood to have taken to the streets as police fired tear gas and clashed with protesters. LBC's France correspondent Peter Allen said there was "lots of anger" after Macron attended the pop concert on Friday night as the riots started. He described scenes across the country as "non-stop disorder" with "thousands of youngsters smashing into shops, setting fire to things, attacking the police. Absolutely non-stop." "It was only about 2 hours ago that it was finally quelled," he told Matthew Wright on Sunday morning. "This was replicated across the country. Incredible scenes down in Marseille of the police coming under attack. Limoges, this beautiful old town hall which doesn't exist anymore, was burnt to the ground. Lyon, the main tourist office was burnt to the ground. "It really is an incredible situation, and many said that the police lost control for large parts of the night as well, which is a huge concern."

Protesters attack a tourism office in Lyon during a demonstration against rising living costs, joining students' grievances, in Lyon, France, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani). Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Protesters stand next to a burning car amid clashes during a demonstration at the Place de la Republique in Paris. Picture: Reuters

Amina Kalache, who joined demonstrators on the streets, said there had been “not only violence” but also peaceful protest over social inequality and the school system. She added she was “surprised” by what she viewed as a heavy-handed police response. The student protests started last month at high schools in Paris' poor northern suburbs, where anger over teacher shortages and shabby facilities evolved into a broader movement focused on inequality, public spending and living standards.

Police clash with youth demonstrators in central Milan as cost-of-living protest escalates. Picture: Anadolu/Getty