French told to cut down on croissants and baguettes in bid to reduce cancer risk
People in France have been warned to cut down on croissants and baguettes in a bid to reduce their risk of getting cancer.
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A new report has recommended limiting the consumption of cereals, bread and pasta as fertilisers commonly used in industrial farming contained high levels of the dangerous cadmium.
It revealed that almost half of French people were exposed to alarming levels of the chemical element, which is classified as a carcinogen.
It is said to increase the risk of pancreatic, bladder, prostate and breast cancer. It also has links to osteoporosis, and cardiovascular and kidney damage, according to the study by France's food safety agency, Anses.
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Géraldine Carne, the agency's expertise coordinator, said: "If current exposure levels are maintained and no action is put in place, long-term adverse effects are likely to be more and more on the population."
The report stated: "Limit the consumption of sweet and salty wheat products, such as breakfast cereals, cakes, biscuits."
Instead, the public were advised to substitute these foods for leaner foods including lentils and chickpeas, as well as foods sourced from different regions.
It is claimed this will help avoid repeated exposure to the harmful substance.
Anses labelled the situation as "worrying" and called on the French Government to lower the maximum cadmium content of phosphate fertilisers.
The current permitted level in France is 90mg/kg, in contrast to some other European nations which have a lower limit of 60mg/kg.