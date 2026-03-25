People in France have been warned to cut down foods including croissants, breads and cakes. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

People in France have been warned to cut down on croissants and baguettes in a bid to reduce their risk of getting cancer.

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A new report has recommended limiting the consumption of cereals, bread and pasta as fertilisers commonly used in industrial farming contained high levels of the dangerous cadmium. It revealed that almost half of French people were exposed to alarming levels of the chemical element, which is classified as a carcinogen. It is said to increase the risk of pancreatic, bladder, prostate and breast cancer. It also has links to osteoporosis, and cardiovascular and kidney damage, according to the study by France's food safety agency, Anses. Read more: Making home-cooked meals could cut dementia risk, study says Read more: Staff at animal park 'heartbroken' after entire wolf pack euthanised due to aggressive behaviour

A French food safety agency has warned of the risks caused by cadmium found in the goods. Picture: Alamy