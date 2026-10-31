Authorities are also alert to the possibility that rioters could use Halloween masks to conceal their identities

French gendarmerie officers on the day of a demonstration organised by labour unions as part of nationwide protests. Picture: REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

By Rebecca Henrys

France will deploy a 70,000-strong police presence to contain a widely expected bout of fresh unrest on Saturday in the latest nationwide protests driven by anger over living costs, public services and President Emmanuel Macron's government.

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The nationwide demonstrations, which fall on Halloween, come two weeks after riots and looting caught security forces off guard, leaving damaged shops, public buildings and businesses in cities across France. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez has vowed not to let it happen again. "Everyone is on deck to ensure an extremely firm response to any trouble," Nunez told a news conference earlier this week as he set out details of security arrangements for a day he described as carrying "a very high risk" of unrest. Authorities are also alert to the possibility that rioters could use Halloween masks to conceal their identities. Read more: King arrives in Antigua and Barbuda as Andy Burnham says he's ‘open’ to slavery apology Read more: 'We all know you are the aggressor in Ukraine' Miliband tells Russian envoy - as US approves sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Kyiv

A large gendarmerie presence on Cours de Vincennes during the 2026 student protests, in full riot uniform. Picture: John Templeton/Alamy

Nunez noted that laws already allow police to ban face coverings when public order is at risk. The US Embassy advised travellers to avoid areas where demonstrations or large gatherings are planned. The protests gathered pace in late September as Macron's minority government launched 2027 budget talks. Facing public debt approaching 120 per cent of economic output and rising borrowing costs, the government is under pressure to rein in spending, narrowing its room for manoeuvre.

Students angry at the dilapidated state of many schools, crowded classes and a university admissions system widely seen as unfair have been joined by trade unions and a re-emergent "Yellow Vest" movement demanding action on the cost of living. The protests have inspired youth-led protests across Europe, with demonstrations planned in more than 30 German cities on Saturday. The French government's promises to reform education and ease fuel costs have failed to calm discontent. "When I was little, I was told young people were the future," said Aaron Berthier de Grandry, a 15-year-old high school student in the Paris suburb of Nogent-sur-Marne who plans to join his third consecutive weekend of protests.

Protesters hold French national flags as they confront French Republican Security Corps (CRS - Compagnies Republicaines de Securite) officers during a demonstration. Picture: THIBAUD MORITZ/Getty

"Well, if we, as the future of France, lack resources, that means France will end up collapsing." The unrest has handed a political boost to far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who leads opinion polls ahead of April's presidential election, while potential centrist successors to Macron remain divided. The troubles are the latest blow to an economy which, data on Friday showed, was already shrinking in the third quarter. The Chamber of Commerce estimates losses to retailers exceed €1 billion ($1.1 billion).

Demonstrators clash with riot police, who fire tear gas grenades and deploy water cannon to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Paris. Picture: Anadolu/Getty