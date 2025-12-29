By Flaminia Luck

The Prime Minister's plans to clamp down on migrants crossing the Channel have reportedly been halted due to French police refusing to stop the boats.

Police unions are blocking an agreement to intercept the dinghies, arguing officers could be prosecuted if their interventions lead to deaths. President Macron agreed in July to allow police to intervene to stop boats in shallow waters after months of negotiations. However, the agreement fell short of UK demands for French police to intercept boats up to 300 metres from the shore. The scope of police action remains limited because they are only allowed to intercept boats before they pick up migrants.

Unions have prevented plans for the Maritime Gendarmerie to take more forceful actions to stop the boats at sea, The Times reported. These rougher tactics inlcude jamming propellers, on the grounds that officers could be liable if their actions accidentally resulted in deaths. Alliance, France's largest police union, said it was too dangerous for officers to try to force overcrowded boats to change course. "If there are 80 or more people on a dinghy, including women and children, police would be taking a big risk if they try to stop them and people fall into the water or the boat capsizes," the union said.