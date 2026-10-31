French authorities said 320,000 people attended the protests nationwide - with tear gas used on demonstrators in multiple cities.

A protester throws an object during a demonstration organised by labour unions as part of nationwide protests called by the "Yellow Vests" movement. Picture: Reuters

By Jacob Paul

Protests in France, Germany and elsewhere in Europe have descended into violence as a fresh wave of student unrest sweeps the continent.

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France deployed a 70,000-strong police presence to contain a fresh bout of unrest on Saturday, amid nationwide protests driven by anger over living costs, public services and President Emmanuel Macron's government. Officers deployed tear gas in Lyon and Toulouse as the mood turned violent after what was a largely peaceful morning. Tension also broke out at the end of the march in Marseille, according to Reuters. Images from Paris show fireworks exploding after a protester fired them toward riot cops during the demonstration. The nationwide demonstrations, which fall on Halloween, come two weeks after riots and looting caught security forces off guard, leaving damaged shops, public buildings and businesses in cities across France. French authorities said 320,000 people attended protests nationwide. Read more: King arrives in Antigua and Barbuda as Andy Burnham says he's ‘open’ to slavery apology Read more: 'We all know you are the aggressor in Ukraine' Miliband tells Russian envoy - as US approves sale of 500 Patriot missiles to Kyiv

Fireworks explode, as a protester swings to hurl an object, during a demonstration organised by labour unions as part of nationwide protests in France. Picture: Reuters

French police officers have deployed tear gas in Paris as they face off with protesters. Picture: SAMEER AL-DOUMY/Getty

Students angry at the dilapidated state of many schools, crowded classes and a university admissions system widely seen as unfair have been joined by trade unions and a re-emergent "Yellow Vest" movement demanding action on the cost of living. In Germany, similar student protests are taking place across 34 cities, including Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg. Live images from German cities show clouds of smoke and fires burning as the mood changed.

Demonstrators stand behind a barricade during a nationwide protest by the campaign group Gen Z regelt. Picture: Reuters

The demonstrations were organised by the Gen Z regelt group - or 'Gen Z deals with it' - which has called for greater investment into the education system and extra help with the cost of living. The group says it opposes compulsory military service and wants greater investment in education as many young Germans struggle with rising costs. More than 160,000 people across Germany were expected to participate, but police say attendance has been far lower. German authorities said they expected the demonstrations to be largely peaceful but warned of attempts by extremist groups to exploit the movement.