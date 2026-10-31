Police deploy tear gas in France and unrest spreads to Germany as protests sweep Europe
French authorities said 320,000 people attended the protests nationwide - with tear gas used on demonstrators in multiple cities.
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Protests in France, Germany and elsewhere in Europe have descended into violence as a fresh wave of student unrest sweeps the continent.
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France deployed a 70,000-strong police presence to contain a fresh bout of unrest on Saturday, amid nationwide protests driven by anger over living costs, public services and President Emmanuel Macron's government.
Officers deployed tear gas in Lyon and Toulouse as the mood turned violent after what was a largely peaceful morning.
Tension also broke out at the end of the march in Marseille, according to Reuters.
Images from Paris show fireworks exploding after a protester fired them toward riot cops during the demonstration.
The nationwide demonstrations, which fall on Halloween, come two weeks after riots and looting caught security forces off guard, leaving damaged shops, public buildings and businesses in cities across France.
French authorities said 320,000 people attended protests nationwide.
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Students angry at the dilapidated state of many schools, crowded classes and a university admissions system widely seen as unfair have been joined by trade unions and a re-emergent "Yellow Vest" movement demanding action on the cost of living.
In Germany, similar student protests are taking place across 34 cities, including Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg.
Live images from German cities show clouds of smoke and fires burning as the mood changed.
The demonstrations were organised by the Gen Z regelt group - or 'Gen Z deals with it' - which has called for greater investment into the education system and extra help with the cost of living.
The group says it opposes compulsory military service and wants greater investment in education as many young Germans struggle with rising costs.
More than 160,000 people across Germany were expected to participate, but police say attendance has been far lower.
German authorities said they expected the demonstrations to be largely peaceful but warned of attempts by extremist groups to exploit the movement.
France and Germany are not the only countries to have been rocked by protests in recent days.
In Albania, protesters have set objects on fire and are facing off with riot police in violent demonstrations.
Tens of thousands of people, mostly students and workers, took to the streets of Italy on Friday to demand higher wages and stronger public services, protest against the rising cost of living and oppose increased military spending.
The demonstrations, which came after clashes earlier this month in which protesters fought with police, looted shops and vandalised property, were largely peaceful, although tensions flared in some areas.
In Turin, police used a water cannon to push back students and left-wing activists who approached security cordons protecting the prefecture building.