Reform's “operation fortress” proposes using the Royal Navy to intercept and return migrant boats crossing the English Channel, but France says it violates international law.

By Jacob Paul

France has hit back Reform UK's proposal to use the Royal Navy to transport migrants to France or Belgium, branding it a 'violation of French sovereignty' and 'international law'.

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Reform UK has proposed using the Royal Navy to intercept and return migrant boats crossing the English Channel under a plan called “operation fortress”. The party described the scheme as a humanitarian response. But France has claimed the plan "would be a violation of French sovereignty as well as a violation of maritime law and international law." A spokesperson for the French interior ministry added: "Separately, as part of the measures put in place with the UK and the arrangements deployed at the local level, the interior ministry states that the number of crossings is down in 2026." It comes after Nigel Farage has said his party’s plan would comply with international law. Read more: Farage claims Reform government would stop the boats 'within a fortnight' Read more: Reform wants to launch 'largest military operation in the English Channel since World War Two' to stop small boats

Nigel Farage and Zia Yusuf unveiled Reform's plan dubbed Operation Fortress on Monday. Picture: Getty

Setting out his party’s proposal at a press conference, the Reform UK leader said: “Operation fortress will be a combined military operation. “It will save lives, it will help the French in fulfilling their job of stopping the boats and it will save a huge amount of money.“We are very confident that our policy of securely picking people up and safely taking them back to France – we are entirely confident that that falls within other conventions of international law.” Mr Farage added: “When you think about it, what is the Royal Navy for? “If the Royal Navy is not there to protect this country from invasion, then, frankly, I can’t see what its purpose is.” Reform said it would set up a joint military command with units from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, RAF and British Army as well as a surveillance operation.It said the navy’s River-class offshore patrol vessels would be used for interception. The ships’ current responsibilities include monitoring Russian naval activity around British waters.Reform said the plan would not involve the use of so-called “pushbacks” by towing or barging their dinghies away from British waters.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage poses in front of an ad van following a press conference at Royal Horseguards Hotel. Picture: PA

The navy would intercept any unauthorised boats and detain their occupants, giving them water, food and a medical assessment before returning them to France or Belgium under escort on navy vessels, it said. Downing Street said when the Royal Navy had primacy for small boat crossings in 2022, there was no reduction during that period. No 10 added that border patrol officers were the “best-suited candidate” to deal with such operations. Asked about Reform’s proposal, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Royal Navy had primacy for small boat crossings under the previous government in 2022. I’d remind you there was no reduction in small boat crossings in that period. “The Royal Navy is already tackling many threats, including monitoring any Russian warships operating near our shores, protecting our waters and our critical national infrastructure. “Border patrol officers have significant capabilities and skills that make them the best-suited candidate to lead small boats operations in the Channel. “That’s why we’re driving down the number of crossings. It’s why they’re down almost 50% compared to last year and why almost 60% of attempted crossings have been stopped since this Government came to power.”

Migrants are rescued from the water after attempting to cross the English Channel. Picture: Getty