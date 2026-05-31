One person has died, another is seriously injured and hundreds have been detained across France after thousands of supporters took to the streets following PSG’s win over Arsenal in the Champions League final.

Chaos broke out as early as the first half, which saw Arsenal’s dreams of winning on Europe’s biggest stage for the first time in their 140-year history end in agony following a 4-3 shoot-out defeat.

Violent clashes erupted when thousands filled out onto the streets as 780 people were arrested overnight, French police said on Sunday.

An investigation has also been launched into the stabbing of an unidentified 17-year-old man near the Champs Élysée.

He is in intensive care and while a 23-year-old man died after crashing his motorbike into a concrete block.

Another incident saw a driver losing control of a car that rammed into a restaurant's terrace, wounding two people and leaving one with serious injuries.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said 57 officers were wounded and said 15 cities French cities were gripped by violence, including Rennes, Strasbourg and Grenoble.

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