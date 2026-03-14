Ireland needed a favour from England after beating Scotland earlier in the day

France beat England to claim the title. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

France have won the Six Nations after beating England 48-46 in Paris during a dramatic finale.

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Ireland's dreams of reclaiming the ultimate prize – and igniting a St Patrick’s weekend party – were dashed after defending champions France defeated England with the last kick of the tournament in the final match of “Super Saturday” to push them into second spot. England cast off the shackles to deliver their best performance of the tournament but it was not enough to stop Thomas Ramos from landing a last-gasp penalty to ignite French title celebrations. Tommy Freeman produced a brilliant finish with three minutes left of an exhilarating clash in Paris to propel England in front, but Ramos found the posts from long-range in the final act of the Championship to clinch a 48-46 victory. Read more: Max Verstappen says Red Bull car is ‘completely undriveable’

Ireland had earlier beaten Scotland. Picture: Getty

Earlier in the day, Ireland claimed a fourth Triple Crown in five years by crushing Scotland’s quest for history with a gripping 43-21 bonus-point win in Dublin. Gregor Townsend’s side began "Super Saturday" dreaming of a maiden Six Nations title and the minimum of a first Triple Crown in 36 years. But Ireland continued their remarkable decade-long dominance of the fixture with a 12th consecutive victory over the Scots to move top of the championship table for the time being at least. Meanwhile in Paris, Steve Borthwick’s side were transformed from the side that collapsed to three consecutive defeats, running in seven tries as their attack finally fired with the outstanding Ollie Chessum crossing twice. It was also the night their pack flexed their muscles for the first time in the tournament by submitting France up front, inspired by Chessum, the relentless Ben Earl and props Ellis Genge and Joe Heyes.

England were beaten in the last minute by France. Picture: Alamy

But they were hurt by their eighth yellow card of the tournament shown to Genge and the exquisite finishing of Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who touched down four times. It was the type of all-action display Borthwick needed to convince the Rugby Football Union he should continue as head coach just a week after England fell to a historic first defeat by Italy. A gripping spectacle was only marred by the decision to allow France to play in light blue anniversary kit to mark 120 years of ‘Le Crunch’, resulting in a colour clash with England’s white jerseys. Attacking down both touchlines, England quickly went over with Elliot Daly pulling the trigger for Tom Roebuck in a deserved try given the ambition of their play. It sent the tone for the rest of the half with the rivals regularly exchanging tries, with Bielle-Biarrey the main threat for the hosts through his ability to capitalise on any hesitation in defence. Matthieu Jalibert’s kick allowed him to score his second, but England hit straight back when Cadan Murley touched down a Ben Spencer grubber that slipped through the hands of Theo Attissogbe.

France celebrate the title. Picture: Getty