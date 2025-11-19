France has used large nets to stop small boats crossing the English Channel.

The French government announced in July it would change maritime laws to allow for interceptions - but these were delayed.

However, it has now emerged that since Spring several French law enforcement officers have been equipped with so-called “arresting nets” up to 30m wide.

A source familiar with the matter told the Independent they can be used in the “fight against illegal immigration”, as well as drug trafficking.

The nets will be used to carry out interceptions during patrols of the coastline, two sources from the French Ministry of Interior told investigative newsroom Lighthouse and French newspaper Le Monde.

Teams would intercept the boats, each with a maritime gendarmerie vessel to undertake the manoeuvres, and a French Navy vessel in case assistance is needed.