The French Senate has voted to block social media access for under-15s, but with conditions.

The upper house of the French parliament has been voting this evening on whether to ban social media access for children aged under 15, as well as banning mobile phones in senior schools.

The upper house, fearing a disproportionate infringement on fundamental freedoms if the ban were absolute, defended a two-tiered system, distinguishing between two types of platforms.

The text introduces a new mechanism: a blacklist of platforms deemed dangerous for children.

Arcom, the French audiovisual and digital regulator, will be responsible for establishing and maintaining the list.

Social media sites included on the list will be formally prohibited for users under the age of 15.

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