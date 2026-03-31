French Senate votes to block social media access for under-15s
The politician who proposed the bill framed the issue as a matter of public health, comparing the risks of social media to those historically associated with alcohol and tobacco.
The French Senate has voted to block social media access for under-15s, but with conditions.
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The upper house of the French parliament has been voting this evening on whether to ban social media access for children aged under 15, as well as banning mobile phones in senior schools.
The upper house, fearing a disproportionate infringement on fundamental freedoms if the ban were absolute, defended a two-tiered system, distinguishing between two types of platforms.
The text introduces a new mechanism: a blacklist of platforms deemed dangerous for children.
Arcom, the French audiovisual and digital regulator, will be responsible for establishing and maintaining the list.
Social media sites included on the list will be formally prohibited for users under the age of 15.
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The government, which considers the wording of the text incompatible with European law, will refer the matter to the European Commission by the end of the week, announced Digital Affairs Minister Anne Le Hénanff.
French politician Laure Miller, who proposed the bill, framed the issue as a matter of public health, comparing the risks of social media to those historically associated with alcohol and tobacco.
"I think that when we're dealing with an issue that is so clearly a matter of public health, with real health implications, it can't be left solely to individual responsibility and freedom," she said.
French President Emmanuel Macron has been vocal in his support of the ban on social media for young people in his country.
After the law passed the lower house in January with a 130-21 vote, the French president said: "Banning social media for those under 15: this is what scientists recommend, and this is what the French people are overwhelmingly calling for."
He added: "Because our children's brains are not for sale - neither to American platforms nor to Chinese networks. Because their dreams must not be dictated by algorithms."