Fire crews have a two-to-three-day window to make progress before the returning heatwave makes conditions more difficult again

Drone shots of damage caused by wildfires in Le Porge. Picture: Reuters

A firefighter gestures next to burning trees as a wildfire rages near Marcheprime. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Firefighters in France and Spain are racing to contain wildfires tearing through vast areas of land before another heatwave hits later this week.

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Crews are using a brief spell of more favourable weather on Monday to tackle blazes threatening Bordeaux and its surrounding wine region, as well as several sites across neighbouring Spain. Around 220,000 people, including tourists and local residents, have been evacuated in France, while about 100,000 people in Spain have been told to leave their homes or seek shelter, authorities said. The French fires, which broke out near the Atlantic coast last week, are now just 15km from entry points into Bordeaux’s main metropolitan area. Holidaymakers have been warned not to travel to the city after the huge blaze spread towards its outskirts, with officials admitting the blaze is "not under control" in what they describe as an "unprecedented" crisis. Read more: UK braced for more wildfires as fourth heatwave looms Read more: Government offers military support to battle Cairngorms wildfire

A firefighting crew being deployed to battle a wildfire spreading in Ares, south-western France. Picture: Shutterstock

Wildfire evacuees take shelter at Bordeaux Exhibition Centre. Picture: Getty

Local official Sophie Brocas said the Gironde fire was “unlike anything we have ever seen in France”, warning it was following “its own logic rather than any known pattern”. She said its constantly changing behaviour was forcing firefighters to adapt their tactics and warned the blaze was “not over” and remained “extremely dangerous”. “Our absolute priority is saving lives,” she continued. Lt Col David Annotel added the Gironde fire could take “several weeks or months” to be fully extinguished, with further reinforcements expected from across France. He said crews had a two-to-three-day window to make progress before the returning heatwave makes conditions more difficult again. Firefighters are also cutting down trees to create firebreaks and deprive the flames of fuel. In Spain, crews faced an additional danger in Vall d’Uixó, in the eastern Castellón province, where the ground contains old ordnance from the Spanish Civil War that explodes when the flames reach the area The European Commission said the wildfire season began in April and could run until early November, with EU crisis response commissioner Hadja Lahbib warning this year’s destruction could surpass previous records.

France has been battered by three heatwaves since May as part of increasingly common extreme weather episodes linked to climate change, causing excess deaths, drying up rivers and fuelling wildfires. Picture: Getty

Brussels has sent seven planes and four helicopters to France, as well as six planes and three forest firefighting teams to Spain, after both countries activated the EU’s emergency assistance mechanism. President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit the wildfire-hit region of south-western France later on Monday to support firefighters and local officials. EU officials have also been sent to the Bordeaux region, where the Gironde mega-fire has burned an area four times the size of Paris. Bordeaux Mayor Thomas Cazenave said the blaze was now “at the gates of the metropolitan area”, about 15 km (9 miles) from the city's outskirts, in the heart of the country's winelands. He stressed that there were currently no plans to evacuate the city itself. The Bordeaux blaze has caused an unprecedented 'pyrocumulonimbus' - a gigantic fire cloud that creates its own weather system, bringing winds and lightning that cause even more fires on the arid ground. Despite the efforts of emergency services, who have been battling the fire for days now, 38C temperatures threaten to spread the flames even further in the days to come.

Firefighting operation continues as wildfire burns in Saint-Jean-d'Illac, France. Picture: Getty

A drone view shows burnt building in an area affected by wildfire, in Le Porge, Gironde. Picture: REUTERS/Manon Cruz

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said: "We have a fire that is not under control and which is moving in the direction of the city area," "The overall situation is very unfavourable; we are in a situation that is unprecedented," he added. The warning comes at the height of the summer holiday season, with Bordeaux and its surrounding areas among France's most popular destinations for tourists.

A major fire is threatening the city of Bordeaux, in southwestern France. Picture: https://firemap.live/

Sophie Brocas, Nouvelle-Aquitaine's prefect, has urged holidaymakers to stay away: "Quite frankly, I strongly urge tourists, on the eve of the August holiday period, not to come—to avoid travelling to Gironde, at least until the fire has been brought under control".

A fire engine works to extinguish flames, as a wildfire burns near Lacanau, Gironde. Picture: Reuters

She also appealed to tourists already in the area to consider leaving, because, she said: "we're not immune from the situation worsening, which could force us to speed up further evacuations". French authorities have already introduced measures to incentivise tourists to cancel plans, including offering fee free refunds and cancellations for rail services. Transport minister Philippe Tabarot said SNCF's exceptional refund policy will remain in place until 31 July, allowing affected passengers to rearrange their travel without penalty. In a post on X, he wrote: "The affected travellers will be able to postpone their trip, exchange their ticket, or cancel it, without fees".

An elderly woman and her dog at an emergency shelter set up in the Bordeaux Exhibition Centre in Bordeaux. Picture: Alamy

People wear masks to protect themselves from smoke walk along the river in central Bordeaux. Picture: Getty

Ms Brocas revealed one person had been arrested for smoking in woodland while two others were detained after lighting a barbecue in the forest. "We are appalled; their behaviour is unacceptable and criminal," she said. She added that evacuated residents will not be able to go home until the fire is contained "and at the moment it is not". Ms Brocas said: "This fire is an unpredictable phenomenon which combines fire, thunderstorms and wind. "This phenomenon occurs primarily in the late afternoon and at night, in an unpredictable manner, and has unforeseen consequences. With all these uncertainties, the operation is even more complicated."

Mayor of Bordeaux Thomas Cazenave at the Parc des Expositions de Bordeaux, where the evacuees have sheltered in Bordeaux. Picture: Getty

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to chair an interministerial crisis meeting on Monday morning as the government races to respond to the escalating emergency. The French leader thanked firefighters, soldiers, civil protection teams and farmers who have been working around the clock to tackle the blazes."We will rebuild, we will repair, and we will be there as long as it takes," he wrote on X.

Dans ces heures où les flammes éprouvent durement notre pays, la France révèle ce qu’elle est : un peuple uni, qui se serre les coudes.



Merci à nos sapeurs-pompiers, à nos militaires, aux forces de sécurité civile, à nos gendarmes et policiers, ainsi qu’aux agriculteurs… pic.twitter.com/DFzPt8vSYM — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 25, 2026