Why former French president has been sent to prison and what next...

Nicolas Sarkozy was French president in the 2000s. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Nicolas Sarkozy kissed goodbye to his wife Carla Bruni as he left his home to serve up to five years in prison after being found guilty for a campaign financing offence.

The former 70-year-old on Tuesday told the media “the truth will prevail,” as he became the first serving or former French president in generations to be incarcerated.

Sarkozy addresses the media before being led away. Picture: Getty

Sarkozy waves to supporters as he is driven to prison. Picture: Getty

When was Sarkozy president of France? Sarkozy was president of France from 2007 to 2012. He had previously served as minister of the interior and minister of the economy under Jacques Chirac, who had been the previous president.

Sarkozy in 2007 after winning the French election. Picture: Getty

What were Sarkozy’s views and policies? A right-wing conservative, Mr Sarkozy was part of the Union for a Popular Movement when he was president but later switched to The Republicans in 2015. He lost the 2012 French election to Francois Hollande and withdrew in 2017 as Emmanuel Macron won power. Mr Sarkozy is known for being tough on law and order as well as cutting the 35-hour work week. He also took a greater pro-US line than Mr Chirac had and supported intervention in Libya in 2011.

Carli Bruni-Sarkozy with her husband. Picture: Getty

Who is Carla Bruni, Sarkozy’s wife? Mr Sarkozy had two wives before his third and current spouse, Ms Bruni. He was married to Marie-Dominique Culioli from 1982 to 1996 and had two sons, Pierre and Jean. From 1996 to 2007, his election, Mr Sarkozy was married to Cécilia Ciganer-Albéniz - a PR executive who had left her first husband for the politician, but then left Mr Sarkozy for Moroccan businessman Richard Attias. With Ms Ciganer-Albeniz, he has one son in Louie, who has turned out to support his father this week. Mr Sarkozy and Ms Bruni, an Italian-born singer, songwriter and former fashion model. They married in 2008 and have a daughter called Giulia, born in 2011. Ms Bruni, 57, has said she would never vote for a right-wing party, despite her husband’s affiliations, but has perhaps changed her mind in more recent interviews. Three of her studio albums have reached number one in the French album chart.

Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni as he prepares to serve his sentence. Picture: Alamy

Why has Sarkozy been sent to prison? Mr Sarkozy was sentenced to five years behind bars last month for conspiring to fund his French election campaign using money accepted from late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. Earlier this month a Paris court found him guilty on one charge but acquitted him of others over the alleged illegal financing of the campaign with money from the government of then-Libyan leader Gaddafi. Mr Sarkozy denied all wrongdoing during a three-month trial that also involved 11 co-defendants, including three former ministers. The accusations trace their roots to 2011, when a Libyan news agency and Gaddafi himself said the Libyan state had secretly funnelled millions of Euros into Mr Sarkozy's 2007 campaign.

La Santé Prison has been reopen for five years and is the only major prison in Paris. Picture: Alamy

What will happen to Sarkozy in prison? Mr Sarkozy will serve his sentence in La Santé Prison, an imposing building in central Paris. The prison, in the southern Paris Montparnasse district, houses more than 1,100 inmates and Mr Sarkozy is set to occupy a cell in the isolation wing, measuring around 9 sq m. He is set to be accompanied by a guard whenever he leaves his cell, to try and avoid any conflict with fellow prisoners. His personal facilities include a small gym, a tiny yard, and access to the shared library - while he can pay for access to a TV and a little personal fridge. If his appeal is successful he could be out within one month but, by most reports, it seems unlikely he will stay for the entire five year term.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte welcome Mr Sarkozy. Picture: Alamy