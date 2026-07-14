Firefighters battled through the night to tackle a blaze that tore through a historic forest near Paris on Tuesday.

At least two people have been arrested on suspicion of having started the fire near one of France's best-known royal palaces.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said late on Monday that the fire "is not under control".

He added that the main blaze in Fontainebleau and another one nearby that started on Monday afternoon had scorched 1,300 hectares (3,212 acres).

Nunez said the fire was just a few kilometres away from the Palace of Fontainebleau, which explained the deployment of considerable resources, including water-carrying planes and helicopters.

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