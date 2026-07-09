Mbappe scored his eighth goal of the tournament and went level with Messi at the top of the scoring charts - after missing a penalty

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side's first goal. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Second-half strikes from Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele helped France progress through to the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup with a routine 2-0 victory over Morocco in Boston.

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Mbappe scored his eighth goal of the tournament and went level with Lionel Messi at the top of the scoring charts in search of the golden boot. The 27-year-old earned the chance to put France ahead from the penalty spot in the first period, but he aimed straight into the grasp of Yassine Bounou following a lengthy wait with the best chance of the half. He made amends in the second half as he put France ahead in tremendous fashion before Dembele doubled their lead with his fifth goal of the World Cup. Morocco were aiming for a second successive World Cup semi-final but just like 2022, they were knocked out by the French who instead progressed through to the last four of the competition. Read more: Blow for England as FIFA doubles Jarell Quansah's suspension after World Cup red card despite overturning US star Folarin Balogun's ban Read more: Will England get a day off for winning the World Cup?

Desire Doue of France consoles Achraf Hakimi of Morocco. Picture: Getty

It did not take long for France to show their attacking intent and with four minutes on the clock Dayot Upamecano should have nodded them in front with a free header from six yards out, but it was saved by Bounou just a minute after he kept Mbappe out from range. France had the chance to take the lead midway through the first period when Noussair Mazraoui brought down Mbappe inside the area. The French striker picked himself up but was made to wait nearly three minutes before taking the spot kick, tamely hitting it to his right as Bounou was able to dive across and save the penalty. France continued to be the team who played the more attacking football, Bounou was proving tough to beat in the early stages after he got down low to keep Desire Doue out from inside the area. Morocco started the second period with a little more optimism than they showed in the first period and broke in a dangerous manner, but Brahim Diaz’s shot was blocked with their first chance from open play.

Didier Deschamps, Head Coach of France celebrates after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final. Picture: Getty