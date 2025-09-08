French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has been ousted. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

France's political crisis has got worse as its unpopular prime minister François Bayrou was ousted after losing a confidence vote.

He said the vote is meant as a gauge of support for his controversial budget plans at the National Assembly, France's lower house of parliament. The controversial plans include several spending cuts the prime minister claims are needed to save €44bn (£38bn) a year. The situation is remarkably reminiscent of what happened in December last year, when a confidence motion triggered by budget disputes forced prime minister Michel Barnier to resign. President Emmanuel Macron, who has vowed to stay in office until the end of his term due in 2027, now faces the complex task of appointing a new prime minister for the third time in a year. But he seems to have a successor ready, as the Élysée Palace has confirmed that Emmanuel Macron will name a new PM 'in the coming days'. But it will be difficult to convince the rest of the National Assembly to back a new Prime Minister. The confidence vote took place against the backdrop of a fractured parliament, left in disarray after snap elections called by Macron in June did not result in an outright majority for any party. While far-right Marine Le Pen was slated to win, the left-wing coalition New Popular Front (NFP) led by hard-left veteran Jean-Luc Mélenchon surged to win the most seats in the election.

